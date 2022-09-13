Dameon Pierce 'Ideal World': Texans To Use Rookie RB More vs. Broncos?

HOUSTON — Dameon Pierce did not have the best debut in his pro career. He rushed for 33 yards on 11 carries during the Houston Texans' 20-20 Week 1 tie to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

After a promising preseason, Pierce's debut was a major disappointment, but maybe his dreadful performance was not his fault. Coach Lovie Smith played Pierce only 20 snaps, while Rex Burkhead appeared in 50.

“As we look at the plays now, Rex got a chance to carry the ball more," Smith said after the game. "In an ideal world, of course, when you have a lead, you would like for that not to be the case, but once they came back at the end, that's when the numbers started changing a little bit."

Smith said the original plan was to play Pierce more against the Colts. But the game and situation made Smith go in a different direction. He felt the Texans could do more in the passing game with Burkhead over Pierce.

But moving forward, Smith said he would do a better job getting Pierce more touches, which could begin against the Texans' Week 2 match against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

"Sometimes though when you look back, you can’t defend the number of reps our starting tailback got in some of those situations," Smith said. "I wouldn’t say that just being a primary ball carrier is holding him back. Those are some things that we’re going to work on to make sure that that situation doesn’t happen again.”

The Texans recorded a disappointing 77 yards during their season opener against the Colts. Burkhead led the way with 40 yards on 14 attempts. ... all of which leaves Houston seeking a more "ideal world'' at running back.

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.