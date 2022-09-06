The Houston Texans have been reluctant to make a formal announcement. But now it's right here in black and white: Dameon Pierce is the new starting running back in Houston.

Up until recently, GM Nick Caserio wouldn’t call him the starter. Nor would coach Lovie Smith.

But it is now, with the release of the team's depth chart, official: Pierce is the Texans lead running back entering Week 1 of the regular season.

Even as the club was reluctant to say the thing, all involved have said positive things about the rookie.

“Dameon has been consistent since he got here,” Caserio said. “He's got a good attitude. He's got a good work ethic. Football is important to him.”

Production spoke loudly in helping Houston make the decision as it tries to put behind it back-to-back four-win seasons.

Pierce, a fourth-round pick out of Florida, pushed past a cluster of vets during summer, as he averaged 7.8 yards per attempt through two preseason games. He recorded his first rushing touchdown in Houston’s 17-0 preseason win over the San Francisco 49ers. Of his 11 carries, five went for first downs.

"He starts playing in games and we’ve seen every step along the way,” Smith said Thursday. “We’ve seen the same thing from him.”

The Texans, who open at home Sunday against the Colts, can’t get much worse than they were on the ground a year ago, Houston having finished dead last among teams in rushing yards (1,422), yards per attempt (3.4) and rushing touchdowns (eight).

And now? It's official: Dameon Pierce has a chance to make the Texans much better.

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.