Honest Self-Evaluation: Texans QB Davis Mills Seeks Improvements Following Preseason

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans showcased a ton of promise during their 3-0 preseason outing but left much to be desired on offense. The Texans had a dozen offensive drives where they recorded 20 or more yards, and second-year quarterback Davis Mills was under center for six.

Mills led the team to a pair of touchdowns in three of his six offensive drives. But his overall preseason performance did not justify the franchise's expectations entering the 2022 campaign.

Mills' preseason performance did not hinder his confidence. But an honest self-evaluation following Houston's preseason victory against the San Francisco 49ers has left Mills with an idea of what areas of his game need improvements before the Texans' season opener against the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 11.

"I just want to keep executing our offense at the highest level possible," Mills said. " I want to continue my accuracy and make sure I'm getting my guys out on the edge chances to make big plays. I can lead the offense."

Mills took responsibility each time he failed to lead the team downfield during the preseason. His most significant accountability occurred during the second quarter of Thursday's night match, where Mills threw an interception when trying to target wide receiver Chris Moore in the end zone.

Mills said Moore ran the correct route, but his pass attempt resulted in an interception due to his ball placement. Mills finished his preseason outing completing 63.3 percent of his passes for 168 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

"That throw to Chris Moore down in the end zone after our defense got a turnover — that was a big one," Mills said. "It's where you miss, not where you end up throwing it. So, I have to give him a better ball away from the defender's leverage.

"The other throw I want back is probably the go ball to Nico [Collins] on the right sideline that we ended up getting pass interference on, but I just hung that one up and underthrew it."

Mills believes his modest preseason performance will improve once the regular season begins. Not only will he have two weeks to clean up his errors, but the start of the regular season will allow the Texans to open up their playbook under offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton.

Mills believes "the sky is the limit" for the Texans' offense in 2022. And coach Lovie Smith has the same confidence in his starting quarterback.

"I believe in Davis for a good reason, and I love him leading our team," Smith said. "Everything that you need to see out of a young quarterback who hasn't played a lot, he has done it. We are going to give him all of the tools necessary for him to succeed."

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.