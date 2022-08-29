'Growing Green': Texans Rookie OL Shows Run Blocking Poetential In 49ers Win

HOUSTON - - There’s always been a difference between the college and the professional level, regardless of the position.

And while Houston Texans rookie offensive lineman Kenyon Green has faced future pros during his time in the SEC, everyone in the NFL could’ve played in the conference where the slogan is ‘it just means more.”

Green had his “welcome to the NFL" rookie moment during the second quarter of Thursday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers when defensive end Charles Omenehiu blew right past him and into the backfield. He also welcomed a few 49ers to his style of play, pancake blocking them into the ground in the team’s 17-0 preseason win.

“I was just trying to get that first hit. After that, I felt like I calmed down a little bit,” Green said postgame.

Coming out of Texas A&M, Green is now expected to be a staple of the rebuilding Texans’ offensive line. Drafted 15th overall, Houston was sold on Green’s ability to run block thanks to A&M’s ground game over the past three seasons.

A two-time All-American, Green is coming off his best season in which the Aggies relied heavily on their rushing attack. Both Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane recorded over 900 rushing yards, averaged at least 5.5 yards per carry and scored five touchdowns.

On Thursday, the Texans surpassed 100-plus rushing yards for the first time since Week 16 of the 2021 season. Of the 156 total rushing yards, 100 came during Green’s eight drives with the first- and second-team offense.

“There's a reason we drafted him in the first round,” coach Lovie Smith said. “He's a good football player. I thought he did some good things out there, made some good plays, but he's capable of that.”

Green is still adjusting to NFL speed entering the regular season. One area he wants to improve on is his hand placement when it comes to pass-blocking sets. Twice the rookie allowed pressures up the middle on passing plays, thus forcing quarterback Kyle Allen to maneuver outside the pocket.

As a run blocker, Green has shown the same level of consistency that was on display in College Station. On three different occasions, Houston's running backs hit the hole Green opened for a first down. The first-rounder also was credited with two pancake blocks, including one leading to a 24-yard gain by running back Marlon Mack.

The Texans hope that another week of practice will be enough time for Green to pick up the pace with the first-team offense come Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts. Houston’s expecting to still remain a run-oriented offense under the direction of new coordinator Pep Hamilton.

Last season, Houston averaged a league-low 3.4 yards per attempt and finished last in rushing touchdowns with eight scores.

Smith isn’t looking to rush Green into the starting lineup. And while Green would love to work with the starter come Sept. 11, he’ll play wherever asked.

“I am not focused on that,” Green said of his role on the offensive line. “I’m focusing on getting better and wherever my team needs me to play. Whether that is second-string or starting, I am there.”

