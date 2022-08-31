Texans Sign Bucs WR Tyler Johnson; A New No. 3 Weapon?

HOUSTON - - Receiver was a crucial need for the Houston Texans following roster cutdowns Tuesday. It feels as if the franchise has its next go-to target.

The Texans have claimed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Tyler Johnson off waivers. The news was first reported by ESPN and later confirmed by a source to TexansDaily.com.

Johnson, a former fifth-round selection out of Minnesota, still has two years remaining on his current contract, keeping him in Houston through the 2023 season. Johnson has recorded 48 total receptions for 529 yards and two touchdowns for his career.

As a corresponding move, it is expected that the Texans will move rookie tight end Teagan Quitoriano to the short-term IR, allowing him to recover from a lingering knee injury suffered during his final season at Oregon State. A source tells TexansDaily.com that Houston is also in the market for another tight end.

With Johnson added to the mix, the Texans now have five pass catchers on the 53-man roster. Brandin Cooks, Nico Collins, Chris Moore and Phillip Dorsett were all kept following a 3-0 preseason, while training camp standouts like Jalen Camp and Johnny Johnson III were waived.

The Texans are looking for a consistent No. 2 option opposite Cooks as the regular season begins. Houston is high on Collins’ development entering his second year, but the team wants more competition at the position.

Last season, Cooks recorded 90 catches for 1,037 yards and six touchdowns. Collins, who finished second on the team in both catches and receiving yards, only tallied 33 receptions for 446 yards.

As the Buccaneers’ No. 4 receiver, Johnson finished with 36 catches for 360 yards. His best game came in Week 7 against the New Orleans Saints when he tallied five receptions for 65 yards, averaging 13 yards per play.

The Texans open the regular season at NRG Stadium against the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 11.

