Return Of The Mack: RB To Sign with Houston Texans Practice Squad

HOUSTON -- Welcome back, Marlon Mack.

According to ESPN, Mack is expected to clear waivers and return to the Houston Texans as a member of their practice squad. The 26-year-old running back initially signed a one-year, $2 million contract during the offseason.

Drafted out of South Florida in 2017, Mack spent his first five seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. In 2019, he rushed for a career-high 1,097 yards off 247 carries and scored eight touchdowns. Mack averaged 4.5 yards per run and 77.7 yards per game. He also averaged a career-high 17.7 rushing attempts per game.

Entering a contract year, Mack suffered a torn Achilles in Week 1 of the 2020 season. Electing to return to Indianapolis on a one-year prove-it deal, Mack rushed for 101 yards in six games, splitting reps with All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor.

With Mack's release, Houston is banking on rookie running back Dameon Pierce to be its lead runner for the 2022 season. Drafted in the fourth round out of Florida, Pierce has been the Texans’ most consistent running back throughout the summer.

In two preseason games, Pierce rushed for 86 yards on 11 carries and a touchdown, averaging 7.8 yards per attempt. Texans coach Lovie Smith has praised the rookie’s growth in the backfield, but has yet to name him the Week 1 starter.

“Dameon Pierce has played good ball pretty much since he got in the facility,” Smith said Monday. “He’s a good football player with the right amount of power. He’ll make you miss in the open field. He can catch the ball. He can do a lot of things that NFL running backs do.”

The return of Mack doesn't mean Houston won't target a running back via the waiver wire. Sitting third in the waiver order, the Texans could add one of the top young names that were cut Tuesday to add to the active roster.

Early names the Texans could elect to target via the wire include Baltimore Ravens’ Tyler Badie, New York Giants’ Jashaun Corbin, Philadelphia Eagles’ Kennedy Brooks, New Orleans Saints’ Abram Smith and Miami Dolphins' Zaquandre White.

Currently, Houston's backfield features Pierce, Texans' 2021 leading rusher Rex Burkhead, Dare Ogunbowale and Royce Freeman.

