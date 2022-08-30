Texans Sign Patriots Ex Sony Michel to Back Up Dameon Pierce?

HOUSTON - - The Houston Texans are going to need more than rookie running back Dameon Pierce leading the ground game for the 2022 season. Could a former New England Patriots starter be the answer in terms of depth?

The Texans might be interested in adding 2018 first-round running back Sony Michel to their active roster following roster cutdowns. Michel, a Miami native, was recently waived by the Dolphins after agreeing to a one-year, $2.1 million contract this offseason.

Michel has ties to the Texans' front office due his relationship with general manager Nick Caserio. In 2018, Caserio served as the Patriots' director of player personnel, and was influential in adding the 5-11, 215-pound Georgia product.

Last offseason, New England elected to trade Michel to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for future fifth- and sixth-round picks. He became a key for Los Angeles’ ground game down the stretch after taking over as the team's leading rusher in Week 13.

Michel’s 540 rushing yards from Week 13 until the season’s conclusion were the third most in the NFL during that span. In the postseason, Michel recorded 26 carries for 80 yards, eventually helping the Rams claim a Super Bowl title over the Cincinnati Bengals.

In four seasons, Michel has rushed for 3,137 yards and 18 touchdowns.

With the release of veteran Marlon Mack, Houston is in need of a consistent secondary back. Pierce is expected to see a bulk of the carries following his development in training camp, but there isn’t a clear-cut option behind him.

The Texans are expected to be a run-heavy offense under new coordinator Pep Hamitlon. In 2021, Houston finished last among all teams in rushing yards (1,422), yards per attempt (3.4) and rushing touchdowns (8).

Currently, Houston's backfield features Pierce, Texans' 2021 leading rusher Rex Burkhead, Dare Ogunbowale and Royce Freeman.

