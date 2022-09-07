Davis Mills Seizing Opportunity As Texans Starting Quarterback

HOUSTON — Davis Mills' life in the NFL was significantly different a year ago. With Tyrod Taylor starting under center, the Houston Texans were gearing up for their season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Mills, who the Texans drafted in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft in April, had a lot of uncertainties surrounding his future. He did not know if he would get the chance to showcase his skills as a rookie. And if he did, Mills wasn't sure how he would perform.

Nearly a year later, Mills will begin his second season against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday with clarity and confidence. The stability surrounding Mills has created a sense of optimism for the 2022 campaign, which has also resulted in his first nod as team captain.

"It's very different than last year," Mills said. "I did not know what was going to happen this time last year. But after having a whole off-season to prepare. A whole camp. And even the practices we held leading up to this week, it's a great feeling."

From outside perspectives, it appears that Mills has lofty expectations to fulfill this coming season.

The Texans have two first-round picks for the 2023 NFL Draft. Should Mills fail to surpass the modest production from his rookie season, Houston could use a pick to land one of college football's most prominent quarterbacks.

But the Texans are not banking on Mills' potential failures in hopes of achieving a successful rebuild. The franchise has not shied away from displaying its faith in Mills — beginning with coach Lovie Smith and offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton.

"I’m still working as hard as I did [last year]," Mills said. "I'm just in that position this year, so there’s a lot thrown at you, a lot more you have to do for your teammates so they can count on you. I’m ready for the opportunity and ready to see what we can do on Sunday."

Mills led the Texans to two of their four wins during his rookie season. He replaced Taylor as the starter under center entering a Week 13 match against the Seattle Seahawks and gave the Texans a reason to feel hopeful about the future. He threw for 2,664 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2021.

Ahead of his first game as a sophomore quarterback, Mills says the next step in his ongoing development is to protect the football while enhancing his on-field decision-making.

Mills believes those are the two most important attributes that will result in more wins for the Texans in 2022 — beginning against the Colts at NRG Stadium.

