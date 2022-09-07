HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans have begun preparations for their regular-season opener against the Indianapolis Colts.

On Tuesday, coach Lovie Smith and the Texans released their unofficial depth chart. Here's a look at the offensive side of the ball entering Sunday's matchup.

Quarterback: Davis Mills, Kyle Allen,

Running Back: Dameon Pierce (R), Rex Burkhead, Dare Ogunbowale, Royce Freeman

Fullback: Troy Hairston (R)

Wide Receiver: Brandin Cooks, Phillip Dorsett II, Tyler Johnson

Wide Receiver: Nico Collins, Chris Moore II

Tight End: Pharaoh Brown, Brevin Jordan, O.J. Howard

Left Tackle: Laremy Tunsil, Charlie Heck

Left Guard: Justin McCray, Kenyon Green (R)

Center: Justin Britt, Scott Quessenberry

Right Guard: A.J. Cann

Right Tackle: Tytus Howard, Austin Deculus (R)

Pierce was Houston's top running back throughout training camp. In two preseason games, the former Florida tailback totaled 11 carries for 86 yards for an average of 7.8 yards per run.

The Texans haven't had a 1,000-yard runner since Carlos Hyde in 2019. Last season, Houston finished dead in the NFL in rushing yards (1,422), yards per attempt (3.4) and rushing touchdowns (eight).

“Dameon has been consistent since he got here,” Texans general manager Nick Caserio said last month. “He's got a good attitude. He's got a good work ethic. Football is important to him.”

Green is expected to be Houston's long-term option at left guard, but he'll start the season working with the second-team unit. Drafted 15th overall out of Texas A&M, the Texans are looking for more consistency from him in practice before naming him a starter.

Green missed two weeks of practice after suffering a concussion during team drills early in camp. Smith said last week that the former All-American would "play for us quickly this year." Green is expected to split reps with projected starter Justin McCray in practice until ready to take over the starting role full-time.

"He's got a good attitude," Caserio said of Green. "He's got a good approach. I think he is just in the stage of continuing to build on some of the things that he's done and try to stay consistent day after day, week after week.”

Johnson and Howard were both listed with the third-team offense due to experience in Houston's system. Howard, a former 2017 first-round pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is expected to fight for starting reps as Houston's "traditional" tight end moving forward. Johnson, a third-year receiver out of Minnesota, is slated to compete for the starting slot role.

Last season, Johnson recorded a career-high 36 receptions for 360 yards while averaging 10 yards per catch. In five seasons with Tampa, Howard tallied 119 catches for 1,737 yards and 15 touchdowns.

The Texans will kick off the new campaign at NRG Stadium on Sept. 11. at 12:00 p.m.

