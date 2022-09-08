Texans vs. Colts Injury Report: Houston Be Limited At DE?

HOUSTON - - How healthy are the Houston Texans entering their regular-season opener against the Indianapolis Colts?

Both defensive ends Rasheem Green and Mario Addison are currently dealing with thigh injuries leading into Sunday’s action. Green did not practice on Wednesday while Addison was listed as a limited participant.

"For the most part, we’re healthy," Texans coach Lovie Smith said following practice. "You want to be healthy going into the first game. We realize what’s at stake. A division game at home, doesn’t get any bigger, any better than that."

Green and Addison both signed deals this offseason to help bolster Houston’s pass rush. Last season under Smith's defensive scheme, the Texans finished bottom-five in pressures and sacks.

According to the team’s unofficial depth chart, Green and Addison are listed as backups behind third-year defensive end Jonathan Greenard and former Buffalo Bills star Jerry Hughes. Fifth-year defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo is the only other pass rusher on the active 53-man roster.

Smith said that all five defensive ends would rotate in with the first-team unit throughout the regular season. Greenard, who finished with a team-high eight sacks in 2021, is expected to see a majority of snaps, but Hughes could be rotated with Okoronkwo, Green and Addison depending on the opponent.

Should Green and Addison miss Sunday’s matchup, the Texans could elect to raise Demone Harris from the practice squad. A third-year defensive end out of Buffalo, Harris impressed during training camp and the preseason, but was waived during final roster cuts.

According to the NFL rules, teams are allowed to elevate two practice squad players per week to the active roster. An individual can only be elevated three times throughout the season.

Houston kicks off the new season at NRG Stadium on Sunday at noon.

