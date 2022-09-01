Reunited: Lovie Smith Says Re-Signing Jordan Akins Made Sense For Texans

HOUSTON — Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith has not been shy about his desire to upgrade the tight end unit ahead of the 2022 campaign.

"That’s the one position where injuries have taken a toll," Smith said. "We still like the people that we have right now and we’re going to dress at least three guys on game day. We’ll feel good about the three that we dress."

Smith's fascination has led the Texans to hold a visit with veteran tight end O.J. Howard on Thursday, who signed with the team, according to Pro Football Network.

But after Houston orchestrated their 53-man roster with two active players at the position, the Texans reunited with Jordan Akins.

The two respective parties went their separate ways during free agency after Akins signed a one-year deal with the New York Giants. The Giants released Akins during the NFL's cutdown day on Tuesday, which resulted in him re-joining the Texans as one of 16 players added to the team's practice squad.

"Sometimes you go your separate ways and if we get a chance to work together again — we’d like that," Smith said. "That’s the case with Jordan. He was available, and it made sense to us. It made sense to him too."

Akins originally joined the Texans as a third-round selection (98th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. He spent four seasons in Houston and showcased the ability to be a reliable pass catcher. Akins recorded 1,260 receiving yards on 114 receptions through 58 career games with the Texans.

Akins' put together back-to-back impressive seasons in 2019 and 2020, where he posted a combined 821 yards and three touchdowns playing alongside quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The 2021 campaign was a career-low for Akins, but the veteran tight end will have a chance at redemption due to the opportunities in Houston. The Texans placed rookie Teagan Quitoriano on injured reserve Thursday afternoon while Pharaoh Brown continues to recover from his soft tissue injury.

General manager Nick Caserio said during his media availability on Wednesday that everyone on the practice squad roster will have a chance to suit up for the Texans each week.

Akins could begin his second stint in Houston as soon as Week 1 of the 2022 regular season when the Texans face the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 11.

"We’re always trying to improve, and we thought he’d been a good fit for us," Smith said. "We’re excited about him being back."

