Texans vs. Colts: Rookie CB Derek Stingley Jr. 'Ready To Go'

Creator: Jae C. Hong | Credit: AP

The Texans’ No. 3 pick will be active against Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts.

HOUSTON - - After a long offseason working back to full strength, Houston Texans rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. is ready to show the NFL what he’s capable of. 

Texans coach Lovie Smith officially announced that Stingley would make his regular-season debut Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. The 6-foot, 190-pound cornerback has been "100-percent" cleared by the team's medical staff to participate in all activities.

“He’s healthy. He’s ready to go,” Smith said Monday. “It’s safe to say he’s going to play this week. I’m excited about seeing him play.”

Stingley, the No. 3 pick in April’s draft, suffered a season-ending Lisfranc injury during his final year at LSU. During the pre-draft process, the former All-American posted a 4.37 40-time at LSU’s Pro Day, but was limited working other drills in front of scouts and general managers. 

Smith said throughout the offseason that Houston wouldn’t rush any of its injured players back until they were ready. Stingley was limited throughout the summer drills, but did manage to work his way into the starting lineup halfway through training camp. 

Stingley started in two preseason games for Houston's defense. He recorded four total tackles and a pass deflection against Los Angeles. Stingley also was a full participant in team drills for the final two weeks of training camp. 

Stingley will have a tall task to begin his NFL career facing Colts third-year receiver Michael Pittman Jr. Last season, Pittman broke out as Indianapolis' go-to target, recording 88 catches for 1,082 yards and six touchdowns. 

Young cornerbacks often take time adjusting to NFL speed throughout their first year in the pros. And while Stingley hopes to eliminate big plays (and maybe make some himself), Smith is simply looking for improvements each snap.

“We all have to have a first time at everything,” Smith said. “You’re excited about the first time. I’m sure those are the thoughts going through Derek’s [mind].

“Again, as a rookie, you’re going to continue to get better each week, but he’ll be ready to go.” 

Kickoff against the Colts is set for noon on Sept. 11 at NRG Stadium. 

