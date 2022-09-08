'Remember Why You’re Here': Brandin Cooks Shares Advice To Texans Rookies

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans rookie class will make their NFL debut Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium.

Following the release of their Week 1 depth chart, the Texans will start three rookies in Dameon Pierce, Jalen Pitre, and Derek Stingley Jr. during their season opener.

Veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks believes all rookies will contribute to the Texans right away as they transition from college to the pro level. But their first significant task will be to manage the jitters that come with making an NFL debut.

"My biggest thing is to go out there, take those deep breaths, soak it in, but at the same time, remember why you’re here," Cooks said. "There’s a reason why you’re in this locker room. Naturally, those jitters come. But you’ve got to get that first hit or take it and keep it pushing."

Cooks remembers his first game as if it was yesterday. He was a first-round pick (No. 20 overall) of the New Orleans Saints in 2014. The Saints sustained a 37-34 defeat to the Atlanta Falcons in overtime at the Georgia Dome.

Cooks notched 77 yards on seven catches and rushed for 18 in the loss.

"It’s a blessing to be playing this game," Cooks said. "You don’t take that for granted because someday you won’t be out there for the first game. I love it as much as I did when I was a rookie."

His performance against the Falcons helped construct the foundation for a nine-year NFL career that has ensued in Cooks reaching over 1,000 yards in six out of his eight years in the league.

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.