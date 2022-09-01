We called this shot. And now, the Houston Texans have taken it.

Veteran tight end O.J. Howard is signing for the Texans after being released by the Buffalo Bills.

A first-round pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back in 2017, Howard was crowded out of a stacked Bills offense after just one summer up north.

And this isn't the first time Howard was forced down the pecking order.

The same occurred during his last two seasons in Tampa Bay thanks to the likes of Rob Gronkowski. This, combined with an injury-shortened 2020 campaign, means that Howard has only managed 281 yards in two years.

But the talent is there. A 19th overall pick, during the course of his five years in the league, Howard has amassed 1,737 yards, 15 touchdowns, and one Super Bowl ring.

Howard joins an offense deficient in proven talent at tight end with sophomore Brevin Jordan and veteran Pharaoh Brown his main competition - while rookie Teagan Quitoriano occupies a spot on the Reserve/Injured list.

And as pointed out by Texans Daily's Coty M. Davis, Houston had already admitted to needing more from the position when they tried and failed to trade for Miami Dolphins tight end Adam Shaheen.

"By us trying to get that trade through, kind of said, we felt like we needed a little bit more help there," head coach Lovie Smith said. "We've had a couple of our tight ends that have been down. "... hope the guys that we have here get back on the football field, and we may not have to go down that road."

Howard's past doesn't guarantee him the starting role. The team is clearly high on Jordan, while Brown has been vocal about his lofty goals for this season.

But if nothing else, it gives the Texans another solid option at a position of need. And if Howard is able to get back to the form he demonstrated earlier in his career, then quarterback Davis Mills may have found himself a new best friend.

