HOUSTON — Houston Texans defensive back Steven Nelson understands there is a big difference in preparing for quarterback Russell Wilson versus Matt Ryan.

"Matt Ryan is more of a pocket passer," Nelson said. "Russell Wilson can move around, do things on the ground and make things happen that way."

Wilson will be a headliner as for the second consecutive week Nelson and Houston's defense will have their hands full going up against a Hall-of-Fame quarterback as the Texans head to the Mile High City to take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

The Texans will be going up against a motivated Broncos team that is coming off an embarrassing loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday. Wilson, who threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns against his former team, has registered a 33-11 record coming off a loss in his career.

To add more fuel to his motivation, the nine-time Pro Bowler has put together a 3-0 record against the Texans. A potential loss to Houston will spoil his perfect record. But more importantly, Wilson will begin his Broncos career 0-2.

While Wilson will be looking to remain perfect against Houston, Nelson will be in search of his first career victory.

Nelson has played against Wilson twice in his career. His first loss against Wilson came as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs, while Nelson's second defeat came during his tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"[He's a] dual-threat, he can create a lot of time," Nelson said. "It means from the back end — we have to cover a little longer. Definitely adds a different element.''

Nelson and the Texans have received a first-hand look at the attributes that have made Wilson one of the NFL's most prominent quarterbacks for a decade. And together, Nelson and the Texans make for their own David and Goliath tale entering a Week 2 match against Wilson.

While putting together 13 tackles and one pass deflection, Nelson watched as Wilson destroyed his respective teams by throwing for 581 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions during their two-game meetings.

Against the Texans, Wilson has recorded a passer rating of 102.4 with 835 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions.

I think he’s had a great career so far, arguably one of the top 10 in the last decade,'' Nelson said. "A lot of achievements."

The Houston Texans would like to rob Russell Wilson of one more achievement on Sunday.

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.