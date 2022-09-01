'Good Competition' Led To Texans Trading Ross Blacklock To Vikings

HOUSTON — It wasn't that long ago defensive lineman Ross Blacklock departed the Houston Methodist Training Center full of excitement — three weeks to be exact.

After a turbulent first two years in the league, Blacklock believed that the 2022 campaign would be a breakout season due to the enhanced atmosphere surrounding the Houston Texans.

“I'm praying for it," Blacklock said on April 9. "I know the man upstairs has a plan for me. I just have to come out here every day, put in the work and be the best version of me and just do whatever I can to make this team and this organization better."

His third season in the league could still be a career year, but Blacklock will have to move his aspirations to the Twin Cities Orthopedics practice facility in Minnesota.

The Texans traded Blacklock and a 2023 seventh-rounder to the Minnesota Vikings for a 2023 sixth-round pick Tuesday afternoon.

General Manager Nick Caserio said the decision to trade Blacklock was tough, but the Houston native fell victim to the stiff competition at his position.

"We just felt that it was the best decision for the team, and there was an opportunity for him in Minnesota," Caserio said. "They had expressed an interest, so we thought that it made sense for us to give him that opportunity."

After an impressive preseason that resulted in Houston ending with a 3-0 record, the Texans kept five defensive tackles on their 53-man roster with Thomas Booker, Maliek Collins, Michael Dwumfour, Kurt Hinish and Roy Lopez.

With the exception of Collins, who did not suit up during the preseason, each defensive tackle contributed to Houston's dominance on defense by causing disruption and getting after the opposing team's quarterback.

The Texans finished their three-game preseason schedule with 14 sacks, and the defensive tackles accounted for five.

Houston's 24-20 victory against the Los Angeles Rams was the only time Blacklock stood out from the rest of his peers but not in a good way. Blacklock recorded two consecutive penalties that ensued in a Rams' touchdown drive midway through the fourth quarter.

Blacklock's performance at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles was his final game as a member of the Texans.

"We certainly wish him well, and hopefully, he has success," Caserio said. "I think Minnesota is putting together a good program with Coach [Kevin] O'Connell and [general manager] Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, what they're doing kind of collectively as a team."

The Texans drafted Blacklock with the No. 40 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, but the Missouri City native has yet to live up to his second-round projection.

Blacklock's enhanced techniques were displayed during Houston's training camp practices in August. But a change of scenery to Minnesota could be the missing element to help Blacklock reach new heights in 2022.

In his first two seasons with the Texans, Blacklock has notched 36 tackles, eight quarterback hits and 2.0 sacks in 29 games.

