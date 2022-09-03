Could WR Chris Conley Re-Join Texans After Second Release?

HOUSTON — Veteran wide receiver Chris Conley was once a guaranteed member of the Houston Texans' 53-man roster. Conley was a part of the team's wide receiver corps during the 2021 campaign, where he appeared in 16 games to catch 22 balls for 323 yards and two touchdowns.

But with the start of the 2022 regular season a week away, it appears that Conley does not have a guaranteed roster spot in Houston.

Conley was one of 10 players the Texans released during the NFL's cutdown day on Tuesday. He re-signed to the team's active roster two days later. But following the acquisition of tight end O.J. Howard, Conley was cut again on Friday afternoon.

Conley's future with the franchise remains questionable at the moment. But according to Pro Football Focus, Conley could be back with the Texans, as the two respective parties value having a good relationship to create roster flexibility.

"I think Chris has been a professional since the day that he got here," general manager Nick Caserio said. "He's got a good attitude. He's got a good approach. He's well-respected by his teammates, well-respected by the coaching staff."

Barring any injuries, the Texans have four wide receivers, Nico Collins, Brandin Cooks, Phillip Dorsett and Chris Moore, to dress for the team's season opener against the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 11. But should the Texans up their wide receiver corps to five, the additional spot will likely go to Tyler Johnson.

During the Texans' 3-0 preseason outing, Conley recorded 28 yards on five catches.

"If a player is here, we're comfortable with that player on the team, and they have to earn their role and create that role on a week-to-week basis," Caserio said. "It's about 11 guys on the field performing at an optimum level and a consistent level. It's not going to be about one player, one particular thing."

