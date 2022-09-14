Texans vs. Broncos: Davis Mills Taking Notes From Geno Smith In Week 2 Preparations

HOUSTON — Heading into Sunday's match against the Denver Broncos, Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills is designing a game plan that will look identical to Geno Smith.

Smith led the Seattle Seahawks to a 17-16 victory over the Broncos Monday night at Lumen Field. Smith had a respectable game against Denver, where he threw for 195 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

What made Smith's performance unique was his ability to handle the Broncos' defense.

Denver blitzed 12 times en route to recording eight pressures and two sacks, but Smith still managed to finish the night on an efficient 23-for-28 from the pocket. And according to Pro Football Focus, only seven percent of Smith's pass attempts were insufficient.

As a spectator of the game, Mills was impressed by the way Smith used his legs when under pressure, which has become a point of emphasis entering the second game of his sophomore season.

"I need to use my legs to help the offensive line more," Mills said. "It opens some guys up on offense. When Geno Smith stepped up in the pocket Monday night, some great things happened when the defense collapsed on him. I did that last season, which shows that I am capable."

Mills finished Sunday's season opener against the Indianapolis Colts with 240 yards and a pair of touchdowns. But Mills did not handle the pressure well against the Colts.

Indianapolis blitzed Mills 11 times, which resulted in six hurries and three sacks. He went 23-for-37 during the Texans' 20-20 tie against the Colts, where 24 percent of Mills' pass attempts were insufficient.

"Your feet will tell you when you need to get off something," he said. "Throughout practice, guys are pressuring you, so we can step up and make plays while avoiding the rush."

The Broncos finished 12th in the league for putting together the most blitz packages last season. Denver made life for an opposing team's quarterback a nightmare, as they registered 83 hurries and 36 sacks.

The Broncos defensive line unit in 2022 will feature All-Pro defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, who has netted 100 quarterback hits and 48.8 sacks throughout his eight-year career.

