Texans vs. Broncos Week 2 Recap Notebook: Dameon Pierce Takes Lead

HOUSTON — After the Houston Texans began their season with a tie against the Indianapolis Colts, the lack of Dameon Pierce's usage was a significant point of emphasis entering Week 2.

Pierce did not contribute much during the Texans' season opener. He rushed for 33 yards on 11 attempts, as the Texans utilized veteran running back Rex Burkhead for 40 yards with 14 carries.

Coach Lovie Smith was adamant about creating a game plan that would result in Pierce receiving more touches moving forward. And against the Denver Broncos, Smith was true to his word.

The rookie running back from Florida finished the game with 69 yards on 15 attempts. But Pierce's production coming out of the backfield was not enough, as the Texans sustained a 16-9 defeat to the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

"I thought Dameon did good when he had opportunities to carry the ball," Smith said. "But you have to be able to pass the ball as well. In games, it comes down to being able to pass the ball, and we were not able to come through."

Pierce may have been the lone positive for the Texans' offense at Empower Field at Mile High stadium.

Following the loss, Smith acknowledged that he was disappointed in the Texans' offense, especially in Houston's lack of production in the passing game. Second-year quarterback Davis Mills finished the evening with 177 yards while completing 50 percent of his passes from the pocket.

"We were able to get Dameon a little more involved this week, but we could not get anything going on offense. Passing game-wise, there were a few plays that we left out on the football field."

Texans' defense fell apart for the second consecutive game

Russell Wilson has had nothing but success playing against the Texans throughout his career.

Since Wilson entered the league in 2012, the Texans had yet to beat the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback. In four career games against the Texans, Wilson is still undefeated. Dating back to the 2013 campaign, Wilson has recorded 835 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions while posting a passer rating of 102.4.

The Texans had Wilson on the ropes during the first three quarters. Houston's defense held Wilson to 116 yards while completing 39.1 percent of his pass attempts. But during the final quarter of the game, the Texans could not sustain their defensive production.

Houston allowed Wilson to connect on five out of his eight pass attempts for 103 yards during the fourth quarter. The Texans' fourth-quarter collapse also resulted in Wilson throwing his lone touchdown of the game by connecting with a 22-yard connection to tight end Eric Saubert.

During the first three quarters, the Texans gave up five plays where the Broncos recorded 15 or more yards. During the fourth quarter alone, Houston's defense gave up six. A portion of the Texans' defensive struggles was the result of their inability to tackle.

"I don't want to make any excuses, but we just have to wrap up," linebacker Christian Kirksey said. "If one person misses, you should have 10 other guys who should be around the ball. Whether it was fatigue or not, missing tackles are unacceptable."

A day of learning for rookie defensive back Derek Stingley Jr.

Whether it was Courtland Sutton or Jerry Jeudy, rookie defensive back Derek Stingley Jr. was in for a full day.

Stingley did not have the best game. His aggression resulted in two significant penalties in favor of the Broncos. And during the second half, Stingley gave up a few big plays to Sutton, who ended the game with 122 yards on seven catches.

But despite a modest day, Stingley showcased the promise that made him one of the highly sought-after prospects coming out of college. Stingley's best play of the game took place at the 5:59 mark of the fourth quarter. Stingley's physicality resulted in a pass breakup on Wilson's attempt to Sutton.

Stingley finished the game with eight tackles and a pair of pass deflections.

QUICK HITS

- The Broncos had two significant losses during the first half in wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and defensive back Patrick Surtain II. Both players sustained shoulder injuries and did not return to the game.

- Both the Texans and Broncos had a rough day picking up penalties on both sides of the ball. The referees flagged Houston eight times for 94 yards, while Denver was penalized 13 times for 100 yards.

- Brandin Cooks reached a significant milestone with his second catch of the game. He became the 10th player in league history to reach over 8,000 receiving yards before turning 29 years old. Cooks also became the first player in history to achieve the feat with at least four different teams.

