Texans vs. Broncos Week 2: How to Watch, Betting Odds

The Houston Texans head north to Denver to take on the Broncos and new quarterback Russell Wilson in Week 2 of NFL action.

The Texans desperately need a bounce-back game after blowing a 17-point lead in the fourth quarter last week, resulting in a 20-20 tie with the Indianapolis Colts.

The Broncos were also disappointed last week after an inexplicable coaching decision by new coach Nathanial Hackett that led to a 64-yard field goal attempt to win the game rather than allowing Wilson to attempt more yardage with three timeouts and one full minute left on the clock from midfield.

That decision and the resulting missed field goal contributed to the Broncos losing to Wilsons' former squad, the Seahawks, 17-16.

Houston's defense could be tested by Wilson and his numerous weapons on offense including receivers Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton and running backs Javontae Williams and Melvin Gordon. After finishing with the second-worst run defense in the NFL last season, Smith has put heavy emphasis on stopping the run for 2022.

Quarterback Davis Mills showed flashes of success in Week 1, finishing with 240 yards and two touchdowns while completing 23 of 37 passes. In his second season, Mills hopes to head up the youth movement for the Texans, as Houston's rookie class played a significant amount of playing time in the season opener.

Mills commented on the Texans' struggling offense and on tight end O.J. Howard, who totaled 38 yards and two touchdowns in Week 1.

"(O.J. Howard) came in really last week and got to work, put his head down, and I think he's in a really good spot right now," Mills said. "He made some big-time plays tonight or this afternoon, and I think we have a ton of guys across the field that we can utilize in every situation. Having him as an addition is going to help a lot of that."

WHAT: Houston Texans (0-0-1) vs. Denver Broncos (0-1)

WHEN: Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, 3:25 p.m. CT

WHERE: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado (76,125)

TELEVISION: CBS / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: SPORTS RADIO 610 | 100.3 THE BULL | MEGA 101

Betting vis SI SportsBook

SPREAD: Houston Texans +10

TOTAL: 45.5 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Broncos -500, Texans +375

