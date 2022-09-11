Texans vs. Colts Week 1 Recap Notebook: All Tied Up

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans have taken on the demeanor of head coach Lovie Smith.

As one of the best defensive-minded coaches of his generation, the Texans showcased a lot of grit and grind during their season opener against the Indianapolis Colts. But their approach wasn't enough as the Texans ended their season opener in a 20-20 tie against the Indianapolis Colts Sunday afternoon, at NRG Stadium.

The Texans established their run defense early against All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor, who rushed for nearly 300 yards and four touchdowns against Houston last season.

Although he rushed for over 100 yards in the tie (161 yards), Taylor did not have the same impact against the Texans until midway through the fourth quarter.

"Jonathan Taylor is a great running back," linebackers coach Miles Smith said on Thursday. "We’re going to do what we do, and we’re not going to scheme, create a different opponent. We’re going to stick to the fundamentals of football.

"Whether it’s Jonathan Taylor, or whether it’s anybody else, we’re going to do it the same way."

After they were outscored 63-3 by the Colts last season, the Texans did not give up a touchdown until the 7:42 mark of the fourth quarter.

Epic Let Down

The promise the Texans showcased for the first 45 minutes did not translate late in the fourth quarter.

While holding a 20-6 lead, Houston significantly fell apart late in the fourth quarter on both sides of the ball. The Texans' offense became too complacent, while the defense gave up several massive plays that resulted in the Colts' comeback.

The Texans' defense gave up 126 yards, 14 first downs and a pair of touchdowns during the final two minutes of regulation.

One Team's Loss Is Another Man's Gain

Since the start of training camp, the Texans have been adamant about upgrading their tight end corps. Houston tried to land Adam Shaheen from the Miami Dolphins in August, but a failed physical forced the Texans to rescind the deal.

But by missing out on Shaheen, the Texans had an opportunity to sign O.J. Howard following his jettison from the Buffalo Bills on Aug. 30.

Howard proved to be a significant acquisition for Houston. He scored two touchdowns in his debut, showcasing the attributes that made him one of the league's most prominent tight ends at the start of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"He’s looked great so far," Mills said on Wednesday. "What he’s done and displayed so far out there, he’s been handling everything extremely well. I’m excited to see what he can do."

QUICK HITS

- Jerry Hughes recorded the first takeaway of the season for the Texans. Hughes recorded his second career interception following a pass attempt from Matt Ryan intended for Taylor.

The Texans finished the game with two takeaways with the addition of Christian Kirksey's fumble recovery.

- The Texans split backfield responsibilities between Rex Burkhead and rookie running back Dameon Pierce. Burkhead led the way with 40 yards on 14 carries, while Pierce registered 33 yards on the ground with 11 attempts.

- The Colts are now 0-4-1 under head coach Frank Reich.

