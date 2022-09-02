Uvalde Strong: Texans Stepping Up To Aid A Community In Pain

To say the state of Texas was rocked by the devastating mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde this May is an understatement, to say the least.

19 students and two teachers lost their lives in the most horrific of manners, prompting people and organizations both around the state and the country as a whole to help however they could. And the Houston Texans are no exception.

Having donated $400,000 to the Robb School Memorial Fund during the initial aftermath of the shooting, the organization has been hard at work to continue to support this rural community and specifically, their football team.

On Thursday night, head coach Lovie Smith, linebackers Christian Kirksey and Kamu Grugier-Hill, and director of player care and sports medicine Roland Ramirez (who grew up in Uvalde) surprised their high school varsity football team as they sat to eat and celebrate Friday night's season opener.

"We just got a chance to sit down, get to know them, eat dinner with them, and just get ready for them to gear up and play tonight, and it was just special to see the smiles on their faces because we know that this city was impacted drastically," Kirksey said on Good Morning Football.

"It's an honor to be here with you all," Kirksey told the Uvalde Coyotes' players. "We know you're going to have a great season and we're with you every step of the way."

But this wasn't all. Texans chair and CEO Cal McNair and vice president of the Houston Texans Foundation Hannah McNair headed down to Uvalde on Friday morning where they announced that the organization had provided new uniforms and gear for the Coyotes for their upcoming season along with Nike.

The Texans have also brought down three former players - Travis Johnson, Kevin Walter, and Jonathan Wells - who along with team mascot TORO, Texans cheerleaders, and coaches from the local community will assist a special FLAG-in-Schools clinic on Friday. This is aimed to help 300 elementary and middle school students "earn techniques to help reinforce football fundamentals and their love of the game," according to the Texans.

The former players will also attend Friday night's season opener, visiting the locker room prior to kickoff. Meanwhile, "TORO and Texans Cheerleaders will help the team and their fans celebrate their first home game of the season."

It was also announced that the Texans themselves would be wearing a "Uvalde Strong" decal on their helmets for their season opener at NRG Stadium on September 11th when they are set to host the Indianapolis Colts.

But perhaps the most poignant moment came thanks, once more, to the ever eloquent Kirksey.

The veteran spoke to Good Morning Football about how this tragedy has changed his perspective, and his response was remarkable.

"It just reminds you that life is precious and that we have to love on one another and nothing like this should ever happen," Kirksey said

"So many people are hurting and no matter what we say and no matter what we do we can't change that pain that this city's going through, and it just reminds you that every day man, you've got to bless people, everyday you've got to encourage people and send your light and your blessings to one another. Because it may not be your family but we're all one."

