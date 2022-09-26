The Arizona Cardinals continue to show they have far too many glaring holes to truly compete with the best of the best in the division. Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams proved that.

The team had their moments against the Rams but two things eventually let them down. The defense, which isn’t anything new, and Kliff Kingsbury.

Some numbers paint a clearer picture of why this game is such a vital point in how the Cardinals season may go. Here are some notable ones:

Notable Numbers From Cardinals-Rams

2- J.J. Watt has two sacks on the year and they are the only sacks the team has all season through three games. This team needs a complete overhaul on the defensive line and on the edge. They are desperately missing Chandler Jones, they have not drafted well, and now this defense is paying for it due to the front office’s incompetence or lack of realization.

44- Cooper Kupp was held to just 44 receiving yards against the Cardinals. Last year the fewest amount of yards Kupp had in a game when having four receptions like he had Sunday, was 64 yards. That game came against Arizona as well and the Cardinals won that game 20-37. Notice the Rams points total stayed the same but the Cardinals didn’t take advantage of things this time around from an offensive perspective.

5.4- Kyler Murray averaged a minuscule 5.4 yards per pass attempt in the loss to the Rams. This is the lowest of Murray’s career since Dec. 26, 2020. That game was a loss against the Indianapolis Colts and since that time Murray hasn’t come close to this type of passing approach. While the offense is missing a lot of its playmakers who can take the top off, he still had Marquise Brown. No excuse for this number to be this low against anyone going forward.

81- 81 plays for the Arizona Cardinals in Sunday’s game, the Rams only had 46. When you have this significant of a difference in offensive plays in the NFL you have to, have to, score more than 12 points. This offense is struggling to breathe at this point. Hard Knocks is going to be interesting here soon because no chance these meetings and discussions are going to be anything close to civil here soon if these results continue.

7:52- This is the difference in time of possession between these two teams. The Cardinals had complete control of the clock. They couldn’t do anything with that advantage and somehow only got 12 points for the game with the totality of their time. This point can’t be driven home enough, changes need to be made on this staff and on this offense.

