Texans vs. Colts Inactive List: Thomas Booker And Kyle Allen Headline Week 1

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans will begin their 2022 campaign Sunday afternoon in a Week 1 match against the Indianapolis Colts. The game will mark the debuts of several rookies at NRG Stadium, headlined by Dameon Pierce, Jalen Pitre and Derek Stingley Jr.

But rookie defensive tackle Thomas Booker will have to wait before making his long-awaited NFL debut. Booker is one of seven players who will be inactive against the Colts.

“I think I'm definitely making some progress, obviously a lot left on the bone," Booker said during training camp in August. "I think in terms of my get-off, which is what I emphasize as being aggressive and getting off the rock, I think I was pretty good with that."

As first reported by Pro Football Network, second-string quarterback Kyle Allen was a healthy scratch. With Allen out, the Texans have called up Jeff Driskel to take the helm as Houston's backup quarterback behind Davis Mills.

"Davis (Mills) is a really smart player," Allen said. "He's a really hard worker. He understands the game really well, and he's really talented. It's been really fun to be around him.

"I think I'm learning a lot from him, he's learning a lot from me. I think we're working really well together and I'm excited to see what he can do this year."

Rounding out the rest of the Texans' Week 1 inactive list are Tyler Johnson, Rasheem Green, Garret Wallow, Jake Hansen and Austin Deculus.

Headlined by All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard, the Colts will be without Sam Ehlinger, Dallas Flowers, Wesley French, Dezmon Patton and Luke Tenuta.

