Texans vs. Colts Week 1 Notebook: Dawn Of A New Era

HOUSTON — Sunday will begin a new era of football for the Houston Texans. Unlike last season where a dark cloud cast a shadow upon the franchise, the Texans are entering the 2022 campaign full of hope and promise.

The Texans' decision to hire coach Lovie Smith in February helped change the pessimistic aura. But the 2022 draft class is the most significant reason behind Houston's optimism — both now and for the future.

There is great hype surrounding the debuts of Derek Stingley Jr. and Jalen Pitre entering the Texans' Week 1 match against the Indianapolis Colts. But Dameon Pierce's debut may be the most anticipated.

Pierce rushed for 86 yards with one touchdown on 11 carries in two games during the preseason. His on-field production out of the backfield has the Texans on the verge of their most electrifying running back since Arian Foster.

"It's a great pleasure and a blessing," Pierce said. "It just showed all of the hard work I have put in has paid off. Now, I am just ready to make plays."

Can the Texans contain All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor?

In just his second season in the league, Jonathan Taylor became arguably the NFL's best running back. Taylor rushed for a career-best 1,811 yards for his first rushing title, and the bulk of his dominance took place against Houston.

He rushed for a combined 288 yards on 46 carries and four touchdowns to help the Colts outscore the Texans 63-3 last season.

As the defensive coordinator, Smith said the team remembers the embarrassment of having Taylor demolish their run defense. But following an off-season of reconstruction, the Texans are eager to test their enhanced defensive scheme against Taylor.

"Jonathan Taylor is a great running back," linebackers coach Miles Smith said. "We’re going to do what we do, and we’re not going to scheme, create a different opponent. We’re going to stick to the fundamentals of football.

"Whether it’s Jonathan Taylor, or whether it’s anybody else, we’re going to do it the same way."

What will this offense look like in 2022?

Offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton is expected to open his playbook after a modest preseason on offense. The Texans had a dozen offensive drives where they recorded 20 or more yards, and second-year quarterback Davis Mills was under center for six.

Hamilton did not want to show his cards during the preseason. But with the 2022 campaign set to begin against the Colts, there should be a difference within the Texans' offense starting on Sunday.

"I’ve got a lot of respect for Pep (Hamilton) and everything he’s been bringing to this offense over the summer and in training camp," veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks said. "Preseason is one thing, but you look forward to actually getting out there, where it truly matters and putting this thing together."

Hamilton should be motivated to show out his play-calling against the Colts. He served as the Colts' offensive coordinator for three seasons before his firing in 2015.

His best season came in 2014 when his offensive game plan helped Indianapolis go 11-5. While averaging 5.9 yards per play and 28.6 points, the Colts advanced to the AFC Championship game. They lost 45-7 to the New England Patriots.

QUICK HITS

- Defensive linemen Mario Addison and Rasheem Green are both battling thigh injuries, and their status against the Colts is uncertain. The Colts have already ruled out All-Pro Linebacker Shaquille Leonard due to a back injury. Colts' offensive tackle Dennis Kelly is questionable.

- O.J. Howard is entering his Texan debut listed as a third-string tight end behind Pharaoh Brown and Brevin Jordan. According to Smith, Howard's first full week of practice has "gone well." But there is a sense of uncertainty regarding Howard's snap count against the Colts.

- Pro-Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil will play in his first game since the Texans' Week 5 loss to the Patriots last season. Tunsil missed the remaining of the 2021 season due to a thumb injury.

