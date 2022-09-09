Texans vs. Colts Rekindles Friendly Rivalry Between Brandin Cooks and Stephon Gilmore

HOUSTON — Brandin Cooks and Stephon Gilmore have a lot of familiarity with one another. The two first played against one another during Super Bowl LIII when Gilmore helped the New England Patriots take a 13-3 victory over Cooks and the Los Angeles Rams in 2018.

Cooks and Gilmore got the best of each other during their Super Bowl battle. Cooks finished the game with a team-best 120 yards on eight catches, while Gilmore registered five tackles and three pass deflections.

The highlight of the game took place at the 4:20 mark of the fourth quarter when Gilmore recorded a game-saving interception from Jared Goff's pass attempt to Cooks in the end zone.

Cooks and Gilmore have played each other one other time since their first encounter in Atlanta, with the Houston Texans taking a 27-20 home victory against the Patriots in November of 2020.

Cooks does not view his matches against Gilmore as one-on-one battles. But the two veterans will spend a lot of time lining up against each other this season now that they share the same division.

"We all know Gilly [Stephon Gilmore] is a great player, [he's] been playing this game at a high level from the moment he’s stepped into this league," Cooks said. "I look at it like we’re going against a great defense with a bunch of guys who can play ball. That’s what we’re going to work for today and we look forward to all the matchups."

Cooks and Gilmore have had a friendly rivalry throughout their careers, but the two veteran players spent the 2017 season together as teammates in New England.

The Patriots went 13-3 with Cooks and Gilmore sharing the same locker room. And if not for Cooks sustaining a concussion during Super Bowl LII, New England may have ended the season with another championship title added to its franchise's history.

But during the 11 months they spent together as teammates, Cooks credited the countless practice battles with Gilmore for his continuous growth.

"It was a great experience," Cooks said. "He was able to help me become a better player during that time. And I have a lot of respect for his game."

With the head-to-head match tied at 1-1, Cooks has a chance to take control of the series on Sunday when the Texans open their 2022 campaign against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium.

Cooks has recorded 12 catches for 205 yards during the two-game series against Gilmore.

