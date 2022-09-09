Skip to main content
Texans vs. Colts Rekindles Friendly Rivalry Between Brandin Cooks and Stephon Gilmore

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Texans vs. Colts Rekindles Friendly Rivalry Between Brandin Cooks and Stephon Gilmore

During the Houston Texans' season opener against the Colts, wide receiver Brandin Cooks and defensive back Stephon Gilmore will have a chance to rekindle a friendly rivalry on Sunday.

HOUSTON — Brandin Cooks and Stephon Gilmore have a lot of familiarity with one another. The two first played against one another during Super Bowl LIII when Gilmore helped the New England Patriots take a 13-3 victory over Cooks and the Los Angeles Rams in 2018. 

Cooks and Gilmore got the best of each other during their Super Bowl battle. Cooks finished the game with a team-best 120 yards on eight catches, while Gilmore registered five tackles and three pass deflections. 

The highlight of the game took place at the 4:20 mark of the fourth quarter when Gilmore recorded a game-saving interception from Jared Goff's pass attempt to Cooks in the end zone.

Cooks and Gilmore have played each other one other time since their first encounter in Atlanta, with the Houston Texans taking a 27-20 home victory against the Patriots in November of 2020. 

Cooks does not view his matches against Gilmore as one-on-one battles. But the two veterans will spend a lot of time lining up against each other this season now that they share the same division.

"We all know Gilly [Stephon Gilmore] is a great player, [he's] been playing this game at a high level from the moment he’s stepped into this league," Cooks said. "I look at it like we’re going against a great defense with a bunch of guys who can play ball. That’s what we’re going to work for today and we look forward to all the matchups." 

Cooks and Gilmore have had a friendly rivalry throughout their careers, but the two veteran players spent the 2017 season together as teammates in New England.

The Patriots went 13-3 with Cooks and Gilmore sharing the same locker room. And if not for Cooks sustaining a concussion during Super Bowl LII, New England may have ended the season with another championship title added to its franchise's history.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

But during the 11 months they spent together as teammates, Cooks credited the countless practice battles with Gilmore for his continuous growth. 

"It was a great experience," Cooks said. "He was able to help me become a better player during that time. And I have a lot of respect for his game." 

With the head-to-head match tied at 1-1, Cooks has a chance to take control of the series on Sunday when the Texans open their 2022 campaign against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium.

Cooks has recorded 12 catches for 205 yards during the two-game series against Gilmore.

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.

USATSI_17299121
Houston Texans Latest News

Colts LB Shaquille Leonard Out For Season Opener vs. Texans

By Coty M. Davis
nick logo dark
Houston Texans Latest News

Houston Tryouts for 3: Should Texans Sign Another Patriots Ex? NFL Tracker

By Texans Daily Staff
USATSI_18942826
Houston Texans Latest News

Colts LB Shaquille Leonard Limited During Practice, Expected To Play vs. Texans

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_16647735
Houston Texans Latest News

O.J. Howard Week 1 of Texans Practice: How’s It Going?

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_17443193
Houston Texans Latest News

'Remember Why You’re Here': Brandin Cooks Shares Advice To Texans Rookies

By Coty M. Davis
Davis Mills
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans vs. Colts Preview: Week 1 Divisional Rivalry Matchup

By Bri Amaranthus
USATSI_18824516
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans vs. Colts Injury Report: Houston Be Limited At DE?

By Cole Thompson
Davis Mills
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans QB Mills, WR Cooks Named Team Captains For 2022 Season

By Cole Thompson