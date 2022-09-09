Colts LB Shaquille Leonard Out For Season Opener vs. Texans

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans will begin their 2022 NFL regular season against a tough opponent in the Indianapolis Colts. While outscoring the Texans 63-3, the Colts are coming off a year where they swept their two-game regular season series against the Texans.

All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard played a significant role in Indianapolis' dominance over Houston in 2021. But the Texans will not have to face their AFC South counterpart at full strength — given the absence of Leonard.

As first reported by NFL Network, the Colts have ruled Leonard out for Sunday's season opener against the Texans at NRG Stadium.

Leonard underwent back surgery during the off-season and has yet to make a full recovery.

"As we see it, we are going to play a lot of great players each week," coach Lovie Smith said. "Going to go back to the best version of ourselves is what we have to do.

"You have to concentrate on yourselves and do the best that you possibly can, whether that be ball security on one side of the ball or taking the ball away or penalties. All of those things that you talk about, the opening game of the year are where we are. We’re going to concentrate on that."

Earlier in the week, Leonard was limited during Thursday's practice, which was a downgrade from being a full participant on Wednesday. According to Pro Football Talk, Leonard was far from 100 percent but wanted to play in the Colts' season opener in Houston.

Leonard appeared in 16 games last season. He recorded 122 tackles, eight pass deflections and four interceptions en route to his third consecutive All-Pro honor.

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.