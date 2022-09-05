Texans To Test New and Improved Run Defense Against Colts Jonathan Taylor

HOUSTON — A lackluster run defense played a significant role in the Houston Texans' 4-13 record in 2021, and All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor helped the Indianapolis Colts torch their AFC South counterparts.

On his way to his first NFL rushing title, Taylor ran over the Texans for 288 yards and four touchdowns to help the Colts take a 2-0 regular season sweep over Houston.

Coach Lovie Smith, who served as Houston's defensive coordinator under David Culley last season, remembers the embarrassment of watching from the sidelines as Taylor and the rest of their opponents demolish the Texans with their run game.

Entering the 2022 campaign, Smith believes he and his staff addressed the issues that plagued Houston's run defense from the year prior, which has the franchise anxious to put their new defensive strategy to the test Sunday against Taylor and the Colts.

"For us, Jonathan Taylor is one of the best in the league — simple as that," Smith said. "We know the challenge we face, but what is it going to take? Gang tackle. Need everybody at the point of attack. Discipline in your gaps because if he breaks it, he’s faster than most people too. It will be a big challenge."

The heavy emphasis Smith has put on stopping the run against the Colts will be a defensive priority throughout the season.

Smith said he has seen where the Texans have improved with their run defense during training camp practices. But most importantly, he saw crucial improvements in Houston's defense throughout the preseason.

After they gave up 130 rushing yards against the New Orleans Saints on Aug. 13, the Texans closed their 3-0 preseason by allowing an average of 48.5 yards on the ground.

"We’re going to have big challenges each week," Smith said. "The challenge for us is to compete with them because we didn’t last year. They dominated us last year. We have to show up this year."

The Texans possessed the second-worst run defense in the league by giving up an average of 142.2 yards last season. The Pittsburgh Steelers defense allowed a league-low 146.1 rushing yards in 2021.

