O.J. Howard Week 1 of Texans Practice: How’s It Going?

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans have made several changes to their 53-man roster since Aug. 30, but maybe none has been as prominent as the signing of veteran tight end O.J. Howard.

Howard joined the Texans two days following his release from the Buffalo Bills during the NFL's cutdown day.

And according to coach Lovie Smith, the first few days of practice with Howard have "gone well."

But ahead of Houston's season-opener against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, there is a sense of uncertainty regarding Howard's snap count ahead of his debut with the Texans.

"It’s one thing when you’re a rookie coming in, feeling your way through — he’s played good football in the league," coach Lovie Smith said. "Enjoyed the little bit of time we’ve had the chance to spend with him so far, and we’ll see. That’s why this week is important."

It may not take long before the six-year veteran begins to truly fight for playing time. Howard is currently listed third on the Texans' depth chart behind Pharaoh Brown and Brevin Jordan. But the Texans acquired his services to fulfill a desire to upgrade a position group the franchise felt lack talent. So there is a plan here.

One area of Howard help: Maybe he gives the Texans the best chance to successfully run a 12-personnel set following the emergence of rookie running back Dameon Pierce.

Howard has made a career out of being a solid threat as a pass-catcher. But another of his best attributes to the Texans might be his ability to help Houston's offensive line unit get to the second level in their run game.

“He’s looked great so far," quarterback Davis Mills said. "What he’s done and displayed so far out there, he’s been handling everything extremely well. I’m excited for when he gets his first opportunity to go out there. I’m excited to see what he can do."

Howard, who was a first-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2017, has recorded 1,737 career receiving yards and 15 touchdown passes in 59 games.

Despite playing with Tom Brady the previous two years, Howard's best season came during the 2018 campaign, where he recorded 565 yards on 34 catches for the 5-11 Buccaneers with Jameis Winston under center.

And maybe another “best” can happen in Houston.

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.