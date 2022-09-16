Broncos QB Russell Wilson: Texans 'Do Some Special Things'

Both the Houston Texans and Denver Broncos are looking for their first win of the new season.

The only difference is that Houston is in first place in their division while Denver is staring at a two-game deficit to the AFC West-leading Kansas City Chiefs if they fall on Sunday.

Denver is at home and favored by 10 points to beat the Texans. That's what the bookmakers say, but what are the Broncos saying?

"They're a really good football team and are coached really well," Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson told media this week. "Lovie Smith is a tremendous football coach...They do some really special things and have some really great players, so we have to be ready."

One of the players Houston may showcase is tight end O.J. Howard, who overcame moving from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the Buffalo Bills, only to be released before the regular season and become a standout player in the team's Week 1 efforts.

Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Eviro said this week, "They do a good job of getting (Howard) in situations where you think they're going to run the ball, and then they get him vertically down the field."

If the Texans want to get Howard going again, it will be critical for quarterback Davis Mills to make smart and timely throws.

One player more familiar with Houston than others from the opponent this weekend is Denver safety Kareem Jackson.

"Obviously Houston is one of those places that will always resonate with me just because of the time that I spent there, regardless of who's coaching there and who's playing there," Jackson said about facing the team he spent nine years playing for. "I'm sure there's still a couple of people over there that I'm friends with and that I know that were there when I was there. But for me at the end of the day, it's another opportunity for us on the schedule and we have to all approach it that way."

The Texans and Broncos take the field in the 4:25 P.M. ET timeslot hoping to continue the solid play we saw early in Week 1 while improving their ability to finish, in hopes of getting their first win of the year.

