Halftime Update: Texans' Defense Contains Broncos, Russell Wilson

The Houston Texans are locked in a tight matchup in Week 2 against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Both teams are tied 6-6 at halftime.

Neither team managed to get much going offensively in the opening period. Both teams punted on their first possession and added just three points to the board in the frame.

The Broncos nearly had the only touchdown of the first quarter when Russell Wilson almost connected with Courtland Sutton on a goal line fade, but he was forced out before getting both feet inbounds.

Wilson was contained to 6-19 passing for 93 yards by the Texans' defense in the first half. Denver gained 178 total yards of offense but was contained to 2-7 execution on 3rd down conversions and 0-2 on red-zone possessions.

"They're a really good football team and are coached really well," Wilson told the media this week. "Lovie Smith is a tremendous football coach...They do some really special things and have some really great players, so we have to be ready."

It was a struggle for the Texans' offense to keep the chains moving and they failed to reach the red zone once during the half. It won't be easy to contain a Wilson-led offense as well as Houston did in the first half for another two quarters.

The Texans will look to sustain their staunch defensive execution with the goal of earning their first win of the season after entering Sunday with an 0-0-1 record.

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.