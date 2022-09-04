'He Knows It Better Than Anyone': Jake Hansen On Texans LB Coach Miles Smith

HOUSTON — Linebacker Jake Hansen was one of several players who emerged to prominence during the Houston Texans' training camp practices and undefeated preseason.

Hansen's on-field production led to him becoming one of three undrafted rookies to make the Texans' 53-man roster on Tuesday.

He credited his early success in Houston due to reuniting with Lovie Smith, who served as head coach during Hansen's first four years at Illinois. But Hansen has also credited his familiarity with Miles Smith as his position coach for the rapid start to his career.

"Coach Miles grew up in that defense so he knows it better than anyone," Hansen said. "He coaches us hard. He’s a little bit younger, so we can relate to him. He’s a great coach."

Miles, under the stewardship of his father Lovie, coached Hansen as Illinois' linebackers coach from 2019-2020. Hansen said his experience working with Miles made it an easy decision to join the Texans as an undrafted free agent in April.

After developing under the Smiths for most of his collegiate career, Hansen recorded 274 combined tackles, 12 forced fumbles, 8.0 sacks, and three interceptions at Illinois.

"I had a little experience with him at Illinois, so I knew what he was about," Hansen said. "There are similarities — they both know the system super well. But they have a little bit different coaching style."

Smith is entering his second season as Houston's linebackers coach after joining the staff in 2021.

During his first season as the Texans' linebackers coach, Smith played a vital role in the improvements Houston made on the defensive side of the ball. The Texans recorded 25 takeaways on the season, one year after Houston registered nine in 2020.

During the Texans' 3-0 preseason, Hansen accounted for a dozen tackles and one pass deflection.

