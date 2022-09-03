HOUSTON -- Rookie fullback Troy Hairston says that his father isn’t one to show emotion. But on Tuesday, even Dad was brought to tears thanks to his son's news.

Hairston officially made the Houston Texans’ 53-man roster. A linebacker by trade, Hairston caught the attention of general manager Nick Caserio following his Pro Day at Central Michigan.

Actually, he caught the eye of Najja Johnson, a college area scout that initially was sent to the Chippewas Pro Day to watch offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann.

Instead, Johnson left wanting to know more on the linebacker.

“One of the things that [Najja] put in his write-up was Troy did all the drills at defensive end, he did them all at linebacker, then they worked him out as a fullback, and this might be an opportunity potentially to maybe develop a fullback,” Texans general manager Nick Caserio said. “Very few fullbacks were fullbacks. They come from another position.”

Caserio isn’t wrong. Baltimore Ravens All-Pro fullback Patrick Ricard played defensive tackle at Maine. The New England Patriots' James Develin was a defensive end at Brown. Six-time Pro Bowler Kyle Juszczyk of the San Francisco 49ers initially was a tight end at Harvard before switching positions in 2012.

“Playing fullback is about a mentality, it’s about a mindset, and it’s about a [certain] toughness,” Caserio said. “I would say when you look at Troy, he has certain athletic traits and attributes that we thought potentially had the opportunity to translate.''

Hairston was approached by Houston following the draft about the position switch. He didn’t hesitate to accept the change, hoping it'd mean he’d have a shot at making an active roster.

Throughout the preseason, Hairston made strides on special teams, catching the attention of coordinator Frank Ross. He eventually worked his way up the depth chart to the second-team offense.

Hairston made his case in Houston’s 17-0 preseason finale win over the 49ers. Working with the first-team offense for the first time, the 5-11, 245-pounder delivered block after block, opening running lanes for rookie running back Dameon Pierce and veteran Marlon Mack.

For Houston, the run game has drastically improved thanks to the additions of Hairston and Pierce. Last season, the Texans finished dead last in rushing, averaging 3.4 yards per play. Against the 49ers, Houston tallied 156 yards on 36 carries.

Hairston was influential on half on half those plays despite still learning the position. One of the lessons being learned: Utilizing his hands as a protector instead of using them as an attacker.

“You want [the defender] in close because that guy can get around you and make the play,” Hairston said. “You have to be under control, hold him in, get close, and make sure you drive your feet. It’s different making contact.”

Hairston ended up beating out proven fullbacks Andy Janovich and Paul Quessenberry for the nod. Among the reasons? Houston loves Hairston’s special teams upside and youthful demeanor.

"Normally, those guys can transition over to the fullback position," Texans coach Lovie Smith said Thursday. "[He] brings a lot of athletic ability.”

While Hairston is on the 53-man squad for Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts, he isn’t taking his foot off the gas. Undrafted rookies are often on a week-to-week basis to remain on the roster.

Hairston is hell-bent on being a factor for the Texans long-term. The journey for him to make his dream a reality begins on Sept. 11.

Said Hairston: "It’s still slowly setting in because a lot of times, I have to pinch myself to realize where I’m at. Sometimes, it doesn’t feel real. I’m just taking it day-by-day and moving forward.”

