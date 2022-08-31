HOUSTON - - Last season, Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio’s focus was on establishing a foundation. This season, it’s about embracing the upside of youthful talent.

The Texans elected to keep all nine draft selections on the initial 53-man roster. Four undrafted rookies also were able to claim a roster spot after a promising training camp.

Caserio attributed the success of young players to the coaching staff for its attention to detail. He also praised the first-year players’ commitment and drive in terms of adjusting to NFL training camp speed.

“The rookie class in general has had a good attitude, a good work ethic and they care. It’s important to them,” Caserio said Wednesday. “They’re very competitive and it’s not too big for them.”

The top prospects were roster locks due the draft location and depth-chart status. Both cornerback Derek Stingely Jr. and safety Jalen Pitre are slated to start against the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 11. Offensive lineman Kenyon Green is expected to be the long-term solution at left guard.

That wasn’t the case for every prospect looking to suit up this season when summer practice began. Running back Dameon Pierce, a fourth-round pick from Florida, wanted to prove he was capable of being an offensive focal point after marginal success in college. He’s been the Texans’ biggest draft surprise and is expected to be the team’s lead runner moving into the regular season.

For undrafted players such as defensive lineman Kurt Hinish, Houston provided an opportunity for him to contribute right away. Hinish might have been the biggest riser in terms of production during the preseason, recording two sacks and four pressures in three games. His summer showcase allowed Caserio to trade former second-round pick Ross Blacklock to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for a sixth-round pick.

Hinish wasn’t the only rookie to beat out a veteran. Fullback Troy Hariston won the starting job over both Paul Quessenberry and Andy Janovich. Linebacker Jake Hansen made the cut over former starter Kevin Pierre-Louis.

“We’re fortunate and grateful for the players that are here,” Caserio said. “Hopefully we can go out there and turn in intangible production and performance on the field.”

In total, 13 rookies could be on the active roster for Week 1’s AFC South matchup. Caserio said some will come in right away and be immediate contributors. Stingley, Pitre and Pierce are likely Day 1 starters.

Hairston also likely falls into that category when Houston elects to use a fullback in its offensive personnel.

Just because a player won’t see early action in September doesn’t mean the franchise only views him as a backup. Caserio said throughout the year, they’ll evaluate the talent and see which prospects could be in line to garner more reps.

Caserio praised the veterans for embracing the youth movement and taking on more of a teaching role. Players like defensive end Jerry Hughes and defensive tackle Maliek Collins could be credited for the development of Hinish and fifth-round pick Thomas Booker.

The same could be said of offensive tackles Charlie Heck and Tytus Howard, who spent time away from the field working with with sixth-round rookie Austin Deculus.

“In the end, the players have to trust one another and depend on one another,” said Caserio. “There’s only so much we’re going to be able to do sitting in the stands watching the game or standing on the sidelines.”

The Texans still have questions to answer about their roster. With the release of Marlon Mack, who serves as Houston’s primary No. 2 runner? Is the addition of third-year receiver Tyler Johnson enough to fix the pass-catching woes? How long until players like Green and third-round linebacker Christian Harris are permanent staples in the Texans’ starting lineup?

Caserio could elect to answer those on a later date. Right now, the attention has turned toward the season-opener in 11 days with the 53 players that made the final cut.

“We’re off to a decent start,” Caserio said. “Now we kind of reset and recalibrate here as it’s time to get ready to play real football.”

