Houston Texans Make 2 Big Moves in Final 53-Man Roster; Analysis

HOUSTON - - Running back Marlon Mack and defensive tackle Ross Blacklock headlined the Houston Texans roster cuts Tuesday. One player knows where he’s headed while the other will have the option of picking their next location.

Houston surprised many when it elected to release Mack. A six-year veteran who began his career with the Indianapolis Colts in 2017, Mack agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Texans this offseason.

Mack was expected to be the top back entering training camp. In 2019, Mack rushed for a career-high 1,097 yards off 247 carries and scored eight touchdowns. He averaged 4.5 yards per run and 77.7 yards per game.

Entering a contract year, Mack suffered a torn Achilles in Week 1 of the 2020 season. Electing to return to Indianapolis on a one-year prove-it deal, Mack rushed for 101 yards in six games, splitting reps with All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor.

In three preseason games with Houston, Mack rushed for 90 yards on 21 carries, averaging 4.3 yards per attempt.

Blacklock, a 2020 second-round pick, was traded to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for a sixth-round pick. Houston also traded a seventh-round pick to finalize the deal before Tuesday’s 3 p.m. deadline.

Drafted 40th overall out of TCU by then-boss Bill O’Brien, Blacklock played in 29 games and was credited with three starts. He tallied 36 tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks.

With Blacklock’s departure, Houston is banking on two rookies to fill the void. Kurt Hinish, an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame, has been one of the biggest training camp surprises. The 6-1, 300-pounder recorded six tackles, four pressures and two sacks in three preseason appearances.

“Kurt has taken advantage of his opportunities,” Smith said Thursday. “But he's been like that just about every day of training camp.”

Thomas Booker, the Texans fifth-round pick out of Stanford, has worked with both the first- and second-team defense over the past two weeks. He recorded a career-high four tackles and a pass deflection in the Texans’ 24-20 preseason win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Other notable players cut include safety Terrance Brooks, receiver Chris Conley, offensive lineman Cedric Ogbuehi, defensive end Demone Harris, defensive back Issac Yiadom, tight end Antony Auclair and offensive lineman Max Scharping

Which players made the squad? Check out the full Texans 53-man roster below:

QUARTERBACK (2)

Davis Mills, Kyle Allen

RUNNING BACK (4)

Dameon Pierce (R), Rex Burkhead, Dare Ogunbowale, Royce Freeman

FULLBACK (1)

Troy Hairston (R)

WIDE RECEIVER (4)

Brandin Cooks, Nico Collins, Chris Moore, Phillip Dorsett

TIGHT END (3)

Brevin Jordan, Pharaoh Brown, Teagan Quitoriano (R)

OFFENSIVE LINE (9)

Laremy Tunsil, Tytus Howard, Kenyon Green (R), A.J. Cann, Justin Britt, Charlie Heck, Justin McCray, Scott Quessenberry, Austin Deculus (R)

DEFENSIVE LINE (10)

Jonathan Greenard, Jerry Hughes, Mario Addison, Rasheem Green, Maliek Collins, Roy Lopez, Thomas Booker IV (R), Kurt Hinish (R), Michael Dwumfour

LINEBACKER (8)

Christian Kirksey, Kamu Grugier-Hill, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Christian Harris (R), Garret Wallow, Blake Cashman, Neville Hewitt, Jake Hansen (R)

CORNERBACK (5)

Derek Stingley Jr. (R), Steven Nelson, Tavierre Thomas, Desmond King, Tremon Smith

SAFETY (4)

Jalen Pitre (R), Jonathan Owens, Eric Murray, M.J. Stewart

SPECIALISTS (3)

Kicker - Ka'imi Fairbairn, Punter - Cam Johnston, Long Snapper - Jon Weeks

