Texans Trade DL Ross Blacklock; Kurt Hinish Roster Lock?

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are moving off defensive tackle Ross Blacklock.

According to Pro Football Network, the Texans have traded the third-year defender to the Minnesota Vikings, along with a 2023 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round selection. A source confirmed the news with TexansDaily.com

Drafted 40th overall out of TCU in 2020, Blacklock was limited with the first-team defense throughout the preseason. With emergence of two young standouts at defensive tackle in Houston’s front seven, the 6-3, 290-pounder only played in 38 snaps, recording two tackles in two games.

In two years with Houston, Blacklock started three games. He played in 29 total matchups and recorded 36 total tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks. Blacklock did not play in the Texans' 17-0 preseason win over the San Francisco 49ers last week due to a leg injury.

Texans coach Lovie Smith said prior to Thursday's preseason finale that he’d like to keep 10 to 11 defensive linemen on the active roster. The early expectation is that defensive ends Mario Addison, Jerry Hughes, Obo Okoronkwo, Rasheem Green and 2021 breakout player Jonathan Greenard are locks to make the final 53-man squad.

At defensive tackle, veteran Maliek Collins and second-year nose tackle Roy Lopez are set to start Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts. With Blacklock heading to the NFC North franchise, it's expected that Houston will keep both rookies Thomas Booker and Kurt Hinish.

Hinish, Hinish, an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame, has been one of the biggest training camp surprises for Houston’s defense. The 6-1, 300-pound defensive tackle recorded six tackles, four pressures and two sacks in three preseason appearances.

“Kurt has taken advantage of his opportunities,” Smith said Thursday. “But he's been like that just about every day of training camp.”

Booker, the Texans fifth-round pick out of Stanford, has worked with both the first- and second-team defense over the past two games. He recorded a career-high four tackles and a pass deflection in the Texans’ 24-20 preseason win over the Los Angeles Rams.

"Book is a very smart, fast, physical freak," defensive end Derek Rivers said earlier this month. "So he's picked it up fast, and he just continues to learn every day and keep his head down and grind.”

Houston opens the regular season against the Colts at NRG Stadium on Sept. 11.

