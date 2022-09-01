Texans vs. Colts: Houston Preparing To Avoid Another 'Ass-Kicking'

The regular season is finally within reaching distance.

First up for the Houston Texans on September 11th is a tough divisional matchup against a team that general manager Nick Caserio said "kicked our ass twice last year" - the Indianapolis Colts.

The 2021 AFC South runners-up, Indianapolis has had a big offseason thanks in no small part to the addition of quarterback Matt Ryan, who they hope will push them to that next level.

And knowing that the Colts are one of, if not THE favorites to win the division simply adds fuel to the fire for the Texans' players.

"I think you can easily say there's more excitement for that," head coach Lovie Smith said. "And not only a division opponent, [but] one that dominated us last year."

As both Smith and Caserio so subtly eluded to, the Colts loved playing Houston in 2021. In fact, they've loved playing the Texans the last few years.

Houston hasn't come out on top of this particular divisional rivalry since 2019, and of the last 11 games between these two teams, their northern rivals have won nine.

So, how do you stop the Colts? Considering that the Colts quite literally ran rampant over the Texans last season, stopping last season's rushing leader Jonathan Taylor and Co. seems like a good place to start.

"We have to stop the run," Smith said. "We played them the first time out there, we gave them some big passes that shouldn't happen, but what they were able to do in the running game is what really caused them to win the game."

During that first game in question, Indianapolis rushed for 174 yards and two touchdowns. A rough game as far as Houston's defense was concerned, but nothing compared to the 238 yards and three touchdowns Indianapolis ran for later in the season down at NRG Stadium.

Fun Fact: Over the last two seasons, Indianapolis has outscored Houston 115-43, during which time they rushed for 648 yards and seven touchdowns.

Looking back to the past won't fill anyone affiliated with the Texans with much hope. But it's also pointless, with Smith firm in the belief that this year's team is an improvement on last season.

"We think we're a better ball club," Smith said. "And every step along the way that we really evaluated where we are, it says that we're better, but we need to do it now against the Colts."

With a new-look defense that includes a younger and, on paper at least, stronger front line the Texans have every reason to believe that they can get their season off to a strong start. And they will be aiming to do so via a Week 1 'ass kicking' of their own this time around.

