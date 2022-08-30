Skip to main content
'Improvement Is A Constant': Texans' Lovie Smith Open To Adding As Cuts Begin

'Improvement Is A Constant': Texans' Lovie Smith Open To Adding As Cuts Begin

The Houston Texans may be looking to trim the fat and nail down their initial 53-man roster, but head coach Lovie Smith is keeping the door open for new arrivals.

The annual mass layoff has finally arrived as every team works to trim the fat on their rosters in order to hit that magical 53-man marker on Tuesday.

But while the target is to slimline the roster to just 53 players, that doesn't mean all 53 are already in the building according to Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith.

"Improving our ball club is constant," Smith said.

"Are there areas where we know what we have here but, yes, we’re looking to see who else is out there, available too? That’s a part of it. We have an excellent personnel staff working tirelessly behind the scenes. In the end, we’ll know what we need to do."

Given general manager Nick Caserio's proclivity to use any and all draft picks to his advantage, don't be surprised if Houston opts to make a trade or two in the not-too-distant future - perhaps a shiny new weapon for quarterback Davis Mills?

Then there are the hundreds of players that will shortly be available via the waiver wire.

It's easy to feel sorry for the players set to hit unemployment within the next 24 hours, but Smith had some encouraging words for those set to be affected by the harsh realities of professional football.

"It’s never any fun when you tell someone that we’re going a different direction," Smith said. "If they’ve done everything they’re supposed to do and they can play, there’s 32 teams. I haven’t only been at one team. If you’re a good coach or you’re a good player, there will be a spot for you somewhere."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

This might feel like little more than a crumb of comfort for many when they are delivered the news, but as far as Smith is concerned, it's all part of the business.

And while it may not be a barrel of laughs sitting players down and delivering them this crushing news, that doesn't mean the decisions themselves are hard.

Smith noted that with the offseason, training camp, and preseason now in the rear-view mirror, the players have had their shot to "show us who they are."

The NFL is a cutthroat business, and these next few days are proof if proof was needed of exactly that. 

But for some, a second chance is just hours away, and it sounds like the Texans will be among the teams dolling out these next opportunities soon.

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.

Houston Texans, San Francisco 49ers
Houston Texans Latest News

Houston Texans Make 2 Big Moves in Final 53-Man Roster; Analysis

By Cole Thompson
USATSI_18898570
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans Cut Two WRs; Trade for Jets' Denzel Mims as Houston's Next Move?

By Cole Thompson
USATSI_15391911
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans Sign Patriots Ex Sony Michel to Back Up Dameon Pierce?

By Cole Thompson
USATSI_18950933
Houston Texans Latest News

Houston Finalizes Roster Cuts: Texans Cutdown Day Tracker

By Texans Daily Staff
Ross Blacklock against the Colts
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans Trade DL Ross Blacklock; Kurt Hinish Roster Lock?

By Cole Thompson
USATSI_18926755
Houston Texans Latest News

Houston Texans Cut RB Marlon Mack; Dameon Pierce New Lead Runner?

By Cole Thompson
USATSI_18925908
Houston Texans Latest News

Lovie Smith Leans On Experience Amid Building Texans 53-Man Roster

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_18925321
Houston Texans Latest News

Honest Self-Evaluation: Texans QB Davis Mills Seeks Improvements Following Preseason

By Coty M. Davis