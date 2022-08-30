Texans Cut Two WRs; Trade for Jets' Denzel Mims as Houston's Next Move?

HOUSTON - - Entering the preseason, the Houston Texans sixth receiver spot was expected to be a battle between second-year receiver Jalen Camp and rookie Johnny Johnson III. Now, both will be looking to make another active roster.

Camp and Johnson were waived as part of the Texans’ final roster cuts prior to Tuesday's deadline. A source tells TexansDaily.com that both receivers are expected to be favorites to return Houston’s practice squad should they clear waivers.

Camp had been a player on the rise throughout training camp due his size, speed and ability to make plays as a downfield threat. In three preseason games, the 6-2, 200-pounder recorded three catches for 62 yards and a touchdown.

“I try to be as versatile as possible,” Camp said earlier this month. “I think speed is definitely one of my assets, but whether that be blocking, running routes, deep threat, whatever it is, for a guy like me, I'm just trying to showcase everything that I have to showcase.”

Johnson, an undrafted free agent out of Oregon, primarily worked with the second-team offense during training camp. In three preseason games, the 6-1, 199-pound target tallied two catches for 25 yards and a touchdown.

“We have a lot of players that have helped us get to this point that won’t be with us going forward, but hopefully, they can get on (a roster) somewhere else,” Texans coach Lovie Smith said Monday.

With both receivers waived, the Texans currently have Brandin Cooks, Nico Collins, Chris Conley, Chris Moore and Phillip Dorsett II on the active roster. Houston also elected to waive rookie receivers Connor Wedington and Drew Estrada prior to the 3 p.m. deadline.

Receiver remains a position of need entering Week 1. Houston is banking on the development of Collins after a promising training camp, but outside of Cooks, the Texans have not had a consistent No. 2 weapon since 2020.

Last season, Cooks recorded 90 catches for 1,037 yards and six touchdowns. Collins, who finished second on the team in both catches and receiving yards, only tallied 33 receptions for 446 yards.

Could the Texans be in the market for a proven name via a trade? Two players to monitor would be Carolina Panthers receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. and New York Jets pass-catcher Denzel Mims.

Marshall, a 2021 second-round pick out of LSU , finished his rookie season with 17 receptions for 138 yards. Carolina is expected to field calls for Marshall after trading for Jacksonville Jaguars slot receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. on Monday afternoon.

Mims, a 2020 second-round draft pick out of Baylor, requested a trade from the organization earlier this offseason. In the Jets’ preseason win over the New York Giants, Mims finished with a team-high seven catches for 102 yards and a touchdown, averaging 14.6 yards per attempt.

The Texans open the season at NRG Stadium against the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 11.

