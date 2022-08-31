Should Texans Sign Vet Tight End O.J. Howard?

HOUSTON — Each year, the NFL's cutdown day will feature a handful of players deemed as surprise cuts, or "big-name'' cuts, and in at least that latter regard, O.J. Howard leads the way in 2022 following his release by the Buffalo Bills.

After his jettison Tuesday morning, Howard might be a highly sought-after free agent as a six-year veteran tight end.

The Houston Texans orchestrated their 53-man roster moves that featured four tight ends. But coach Lovie Smith said on Monday that the franchise will continue enhancing its roster within the coming days.

But could tight end be a point of emphasis for the Texans?

"We’re going to set our roster, but we're always looking to improve," Smith said. "Improving our ball club is constant. We have an excellent personnel staff working tirelessly behind the scenes. In the end, we’ll know what we need to do."

At first glance, it might be argued: Why does Houston need another tight end?

Answer: Because the Texans already admitted they might.

The Texans failed at their first attempt to upgrade their tight end unit in early August. Houston executed a trade for Adam Shaheen from the Miami Dolphins during training camp, but a failed physical ruined the deal.

Smith hinted at the idea that the Texans could continue their pursuit for a new tight end, and Howard would make a prominent target.

The possibility of landing Howard would improve the Texans' chances to run two-tight end sets. Howard has made a career out of being a solid threat as a pass catcher. But his best attribute to the Texans would be his ability to help Houston's offensive line unit create gaps within the rushing attack.

"By us trying to get that trade through, kind of said, we felt like we needed a little bit more help there," coach Lovie Smith said. "We've had a couple of our tight ends that have been down. "... hope the guys that we have here get back on the football field, and we may not have to go down that road."

Pharaoh Brown and second-year prospect Brevin Jordan currently headline Houston's tight end corps. But Howard has credentials that suggest he might help.

Howard, who was a first-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2017, has recorded 1,737 career receiving yards and 15 touchdown passes in 59 games. His best season came during the 2018 campaign, where he recorded 565 yards on 34 catches for the 5-11 Buccaneers.

At age 27, does he have anything left? We think Houston should find out that answer.

