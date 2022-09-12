Texans Find Surprise Standout in Tight End O.J. Howard

Houston Texans tight end O.J. Howard was once thought to be the next great tight end in the league when he came out of Alabama in the 2017 NFL Draft.

But after leaving the team that drafted him - the Tampa Bay Buccaneers - and then flaming out quickly with the Buffalo Bills this preseason, many thought Howard's best days were behind him.

After his Week 1 performance, however, he may have just worked his way into being a focal point of the Texans' offense.

"(O.J. Howard) came in really last week and got to work, put his head down, and I think he's in a really good spot right now," quarterback Davis Mills said after connecting with Howard twice for 38 yards and two touchdowns. "He made some big time plays tonight or this afternoon, and I think we have a ton of guys across the field that we can utilize in every situation. Having him as an addition is going to help a lot of that."

Statistically, Howard's best NFL season came in 2018, his second year in the league.

Despite playing in just 10 games due to injury, he started eight and registered career highs in receptions and yards. He was also on pace to score two more touchdowns than the six he had the year prior.

Every year that followed, his production and priority with the Buccaneers faded, resulting in a 2021 season where Howard played in all 17 games but had a career-low in yards, while catching just 14 passes and scoring once.

He left Tampa Bay for Buffalo looking for an opportunity to resurrect his once-promising career.

The Bills couldn't make it work.

But if Week 1 is any indication, it seems the Texans might have found a way to get the best out of Howard while adding a much-needed aspect to their offense along the way.

