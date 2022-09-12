Skip to main content

Texans Find Surprise Standout in Tight End O.J. Howard

Even in a season-opening tie, there are good things to take away, with one big surprise emerging on Sunday.

Houston Texans tight end O.J. Howard was once thought to be the next great tight end in the league when he came out of Alabama in the 2017 NFL Draft.

But after leaving the team that drafted him - the Tampa Bay Buccaneers - and then flaming out quickly with the Buffalo Bills this preseason, many thought Howard's best days were behind him. 

After his Week 1 performance, however, he may have just worked his way into being a focal point of the Texans' offense. 

"(O.J. Howard) came in really last week and got to work, put his head down, and I think he's in a really good spot right now," quarterback Davis Mills said after connecting with Howard twice for 38 yards and two touchdowns. "He made some big time plays tonight or this afternoon, and I think we have a ton of guys across the field that we can utilize in every situation. Having him as an addition is going to help a lot of that."

Statistically, Howard's best NFL season came in 2018, his second year in the league. 

Despite playing in just 10 games due to injury, he started eight and registered career highs in receptions and yards. He was also on pace to score two more touchdowns than the six he had the year prior. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Every year that followed, his production and priority with the Buccaneers faded, resulting in a 2021 season where Howard played in all 17 games but had a career-low in yards, while catching just 14 passes and scoring once. 

He left Tampa Bay for Buffalo looking for an opportunity to resurrect his once-promising career.

The Bills couldn't make it work. 

But if Week 1 is any indication, it seems the Texans might have found a way to get the best out of Howard while adding a much-needed aspect to their offense along the way.

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

USATSI_19029780
Houston Texans Latest News

Why Did Texans Lovie Smith Settle For Tie vs. Colts?

By Coty M. Davis
Davis Mills
Houston Texans Latest News

Davis Mills Deserves Patience After Texans' Week 1 Tie vs. Colts

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_19028019
Houston Texans Latest News

Burkhead Bluff: Was Dameon Pierce's RB1 Status a Texans Trick in Tie vs. Colts?

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_19028146
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans vs. Colts Week 1 Recap Notebook: All Tied Up

By Coty M. Davis
Lovie
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans 'Settle' for OT Tie with Colts; Coach Lovie Smith Explains Strategy

By Connor Zimmerlee
jerry hughes
Houston Texans Latest News

South Shocker: Texans Hang On for Week 1 OT Tie vs. Colts

By Mike Fisher
USATSI_16647735
Houston Texans Latest News

WATCH: O.J. Howard Catches First Career Texans TD

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_19028023
Houston Texans Latest News

Halftime Update: Houston Leads, Locked in Defensive Struggle vs. Colts

By Matt Galatzan