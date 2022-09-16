Cardinals Excited to Battle Familiar Face in Chandler Jones

Las Vegas Raiders DE Chandler Jones is one of the best pass rushers in the National Football League, a talent he used to bring to the field as an Arizona Cardinal.

Before a classic Keim-time trade brought Jones to the desert in 2016, he spent time with Bill Belichick in New England where he won Super Bowl XLIX. In addition to that achievement, Jones has been honored with two First Team All-Pro selections, four Pro Bowl selections, and is a 6x Player of the Week and 3x Player of the Month.

During his time in Cardinal red, Jones racked up 71.5 sacks and surpassed Freddie Joe Nunn as the all-time franchise leader in that category in 2020. He also leads the franchise in QB hits with 131 and forced fumbles with 23.

Here are what some Cardinals had to say about Chandler Jones before a big game this Sunday, Sept. 18.

Vance Joseph

Jones' former defensive coordinator in Arizona, Vance Joseph, brought him up during his most recent outing with the press:

I spoke to Chandler last week about his house and about the game this week and he's obviously excited to play us. - DC Vance Joseph

Joseph still holds a great deal of respect for Jones and his abilities, adding, "he is obviously a great rusher and if you want one on one with him a ton of times he's going to win his share."

Kyler Murray

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray had a special relationship with Jones when they were teammates and he also had a lot to say about his friend turned opponent.

He's a student of the game. He loves it. Yeah, he's like, kind of like a Zen master when it comes to you know the, the art of pass rushing and like all the different ways to get to the quarterback. I know, you know, he does the whole he's going out he loves to educate, you know, other you know, up and coming pass rushers. I got to see a little bit at the Pro Bowl. I know, you know, they got the pass rushing camp over the offseason that he attends, and now he just, he just loves it, you know? So it's hard not to respect that. - QB Kyler Murray

When asked if he has had any back and forth with Jones, Murray replied that "he jokes about his new, fresh legs." He also made it clear that he will "always have love for Chan" and it was "obviously hard to see him go."

Kliff Kingsbury

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury maintained the tone of deep respect for former Cardinal.

He's someone I have a great appreciation for, coming in from the college ranks, he always embraced me and being a team leader. That meant a lot to me and just always smiling, always high energy, always treating every person in the building incredibly well, and then played so great for this franchise. - HC Kliff Kingsbury

Although he will be facing off against him this week, Kingsbury still has a deep respect for the legendary pass rusher.

Stressing the need for a good gameplan to contain Jones, Kingsbury referenced him as a "Hall of Famer," the ultimate level of respect that can be given between players and coaches.

What has Jones said?

For his part, Jones has been asked about what it is like playing his former team.

Talking to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Jones said, "it was a little weird going through the scouting report and just looking at some of the guys and hearing their names. Those are some of the guys I used to run around with."

About Kyler Murray: "He does things that are uncommon. He has a strong arm and he's very fast. But hopefully we can get after him."

For many Cardinals, it will be a strange feeling to see Jones in a different uniform and sitting on the opposite bench, but good feelings abide between both sides.

Hopefully, for the Cards sake, it is Jones that will be congratulating his former teammates on Sunday, Sept. 18.

