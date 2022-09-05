It's once again game week for the Arizona Cardinals, and this time it's for real.

Monday's practice kicked off preparation to host the Kansas City Chiefs, although some notable players were absent.

Tight end Zach Ertz, quarterback Colt McCoy and defensive end J.J. Watt were not viewed during the portion of practice open to media members. New addition in the cornerback room in Trayvon Mullen was also not seen practicing.

Below is some brief footage from today:

Kliff Kingsbury also gave us a few updates today.

Arizona is still figuring out their two starting guards for Sunday, according to the head coach. Kingsbury also gave positive updates on Rondale Moore.

Ertz is still working through injury, as Kingsbury claimed Wednesday would be a big day to determine his status moving forward.

The Cardinals will enjoy Tuesday off and pick things back up on Wednesday.

