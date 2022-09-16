Skip to main content

Cardinals Mark Four Players as Questionable vs. Raiders

The Arizona Cardinals will once again waiting until the last minute to see if some of their biggest starters will be available.

Friday's injury report is out, and the Arizona Cardinals have a clearer picture of who may line up come Sunday in Las Vegas. 

All of J.J. Watt, Justin Pugh, Trayvon Mullen and Jalen Thompson enter Sunday as questionable with their respective injuries. All four practiced in some capacity on Friday.

A new addition to the injury report was added with Marquise Brown being limited (rest). He joined Kelvin Beachum and Rodney Hudson as veterans to have rest days throughout the week. 

If Pugh can't go, Kliff Kingsbury confirmed Sean Harlow will once again make the start for the Cardinals. 

Receivers Andy Isabella and Rondale Moore have already been ruled out. The time is now for Greg Dortch to once again step up for Kyler Murray and the rest of Arizona's offense. 

Marco Wilson was a full participant all throughout the week, leaving optimism surrounding his status as the Cardinals prepare to face a passing attack featuring Davante Adams, Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow. 

The Raiders have marked Andre Jones, Tre'von Moehrig and Denzel Perryman as out. Brandon Bolden is doubtful.

