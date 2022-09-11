The Houston Texans are locked in a tight matchup in their season opener against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday but hold a slight 10-3 lead heading into the locker room for halftime at NRG Stadium.

Entering the game, most of the questions surrounding the Texans were based on their young defense, which completely reshaped its secondary this past offseason.

And so far, at least through the first 30 minutes of action, those have been answered, with the Texans holding Matt Ryan, Jonathan Taylor and the Colts offense to just three points and 174 yards of total offense.

Linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill and defensive back Jonathan Owens are leading the way thus far for the Texans, with eight tackles and six tackles, respectively. Grugier-Hill also has one tackle for loss.

Meanwhile, defensive end Jerry Hughes made perhaps the biggest play of the first half for Houston when he intercepted Ryan on a short pass, setting up an eventual OJ Howard touchdown. Hughes also managed a sack/fumble of Ryan, though the Colts were able to fall on the loose ball.

On the other side of the field, the Texans' offense has been efficient, albeit vanilla, racking up just over 100 total yards, including the 16-yard touchdown catch from Howard.

Quarterback Davis Mills has completed 10 of 17 passes for 98 yards and the score, with a 102.7 quarterback rating, while rookie Damien Pierce has five carries for 16 yards, and Rec Burkhead has five carries for 17 yards.

The Texans will hope to continue their stingy play on defense in the second half, as they look to move to 1-0 on the season and in AFC South play.

