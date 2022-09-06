Texans Ready To Prove Doubters Wrong With New Mentality

HOUSTON — The Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans are entering the 2022 campaign on different sides of the NFL spectrum.

The Colts are regarded as a team in championship contention, while the Texans are expected to finish with one of the league's worst records for the third consecutive year.

Following an off-season where the Texans revamped their roster and game plan, the franchise is committed to proving their doubters wrong over the next 17 weeks. And Third-year defensive end Jonathan Greenard believes Sunday's season opener against the Colts will be a great test.

"It lets us know what we are working with throughout the rest of the season," Greenard said. "It will be great to go out there and get a win. It will be good to set us up while we continue to move forward."

The improvements the Texans have made throughout the off-season went beyond their on-field struggles. When reflecting on Houston's issues that led to an 8-25 record the previous two years, Greenard said the franchise's mentality was not good.

For the first time since he arrived in Houston as a third-round pick (No. 90) of the 2020 NFL Draft, Greenard believes everyone from the coaching staff to the locker room is on one accord.

Dating back to Dec. 6, 2020, the Texans are riding a four-game losing skid against the Colts while losing by an average margin of 18.0 points per game.

"They are who they are," Greenard said. "We have to make sure we set our standard and tone early. We have to show everyone our defensive identity. The biggest thing is to not beat ourselves. There were moments through last season where we beat ourselves, which caused a domino effect for us down the road."

Should the Texans open their 2022 campaign against the Colts, Sunday's victory against their AFC South counterparts could help change the skepticism of their opponents.

