Derek Stingley Jr. And Jalen Pitre Provide Texans Silver Lining in Tie vs. Colts

Houston — The Houston Texans sustained a significant fourth-quarter collapse in their season opener against the Indianapolis Colts. The Texans allowed the Colts to record 214 yards in the fourth quarter, as Houston failed to capture their first win of the new year during a 20-20 tie to Indianapolis.

The Texans gave up three scoring drives to the Colts during the fourth quarter, which resulted in two touchdowns and a field goal. But if it wasn't for the attributes of rookie defensive back Derek Stingley Jr., Indianapolis would have left with three touchdowns and the win.

At the 10:52 mark of the fourth quarter, Stingley recorded his first professional pass break-up. While Indianapolis stood 3rd-and-goal, Stingley played Colts wideout Alec Pierce tight to deflect a potential touchdown pass thrown by Matt Ryan. By not giving up a touchdown, the Colts had to settle for a 27-yard field goal.

"I tried to stay outside leverage and when the ball wasn’t thrown yet he just took it back in," Stingley said. "I followed him, and the ball was thrown, and I made a play on the ball."

Stingley's stop against Pierce was one of several moments Houston's rookies came up huge for the Texans. Jalen Pitre, who nearly recorded a game-saving interception, registered 11 tackles for the fifth-highest total by an NFL rookie in Week 1 of the regular season.

Coach Lovie Smith announced Monday afternoon that Pitre and Stingley played more than his staff initially planned. Both players played 100 percent of the Texans' defensive snaps on Sunday.

"First regular season game they were active," Smith said. "Pitre, what he’ll tell you is that he probably missed a few too many tackles but made plays throughout. The same thing with Stingley — there was some good. Everybody that played yesterday, all the NFL players, there are some plays you would like to have back."

The controversial decision to end with the Texans electing to settle for a tie became the lone highlight from Week 1.

But Smith mentioned that despite the fourth-quarter collapse, there were several positives to take from the game. Pitre's and Stingley's debut may have been the most promising note for the Texans.

