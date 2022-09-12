Skip to main content
Derek Stingley Jr. And Jalen Pitre Provide Texans Silver Lining in Tie vs. Colts

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Derek Stingley Jr. And Jalen Pitre Provide Texans Silver Lining in Tie vs. Colts

The debuts of Derek Stingley Jr. and Jalen Pitre provided the Houston Texans a major silver lining vs. the Colts.

Houston — The Houston Texans sustained a significant fourth-quarter collapse in their season opener against the Indianapolis Colts. The Texans allowed the Colts to record 214 yards in the fourth quarter, as Houston failed to capture their first win of the new year during a 20-20 tie to Indianapolis.

The Texans gave up three scoring drives to the Colts during the fourth quarter, which resulted in two touchdowns and a field goal. But if it wasn't for the attributes of rookie defensive back Derek Stingley Jr., Indianapolis would have left with three touchdowns and the win.

At the 10:52 mark of the fourth quarter, Stingley recorded his first professional pass break-up. While Indianapolis stood 3rd-and-goal, Stingley played Colts wideout Alec Pierce tight to deflect a potential touchdown pass thrown by Matt Ryan. By not giving up a touchdown, the Colts had to settle for a 27-yard field goal.

"I tried to stay outside leverage and when the ball wasn’t thrown yet he just took it back in," Stingley said. "I followed him, and the ball was thrown, and I made a play on the ball." 

Stingley's stop against Pierce was one of several moments Houston's rookies came up huge for the Texans. Jalen Pitre, who nearly recorded a game-saving interception, registered 11 tackles for the fifth-highest total by an NFL rookie in Week 1 of the regular season.

Coach Lovie Smith announced Monday afternoon that Pitre and Stingley played more than his staff initially planned. Both players played 100 percent of the Texans' defensive snaps on Sunday.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

"First regular season game they were active," Smith said. "Pitre, what he’ll tell you is that he probably missed a few too many tackles but made plays throughout. The same thing with Stingley — there was some good. Everybody that played yesterday, all the NFL players, there are some plays you would like to have back."

The controversial decision to end with the Texans electing to settle for a tie became the lone highlight from Week 1.

But Smith mentioned that despite the fourth-quarter collapse, there were several positives to take from the game. Pitre's and Stingley's debut may have been the most promising note for the Texans.

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.

O.J. Howard, Houston Texans, USA Today
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans Find Surprise Standout in Tight End O.J. Howard

By David Harrison
USATSI_19029780
Houston Texans Latest News

Why Did Texans Lovie Smith Settle For Tie vs. Colts?

By Coty M. Davis
Davis Mills
Houston Texans Latest News

Davis Mills Deserves Patience After Texans' Week 1 Tie vs. Colts

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_19028019
Houston Texans Latest News

Burkhead Bluff: Was Dameon Pierce's RB1 Status a Texans Trick in Tie vs. Colts?

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_19028146
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans vs. Colts Week 1 Recap Notebook: All Tied Up

By Coty M. Davis
Lovie
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans 'Settle' for OT Tie with Colts; Coach Lovie Smith Explains Strategy

By Connor Zimmerlee
jerry hughes
Houston Texans Latest News

South Shocker: Texans Hang On for Week 1 OT Tie vs. Colts

By Mike Fisher
USATSI_16647735
Houston Texans Latest News

WATCH: O.J. Howard Catches First Career Texans TD

By Coty M. Davis