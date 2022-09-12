Why Did Texans Lovie Smith Settle For Tie vs. Colts?

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans had a chance to record their first win of the 2022 season had they held on to their 20-3 lead entering the fourth quarter.

The Indianapolis Colts, who outscored the Texans 17-0 in the fourth quarter, had a chance to win their first game of the new year had kicker Rodrigo Blankenship nailed a 42-yard field goal in overtime.

Blunders made by both teams in the fourth quarter and overtime resulted in the Texans and Colts ending Week 1 in a 20-20 tie Sunday afternoon.

"We had our opportunities, but we didn't finish the way we would like," coach Lovie Smith said. "We had control. They had control. Of course, with the field goal, and once they missed it, we had an opportunity. I felt like a tie was better than a potential loss."

Following Blankenship's missed field goal, the Texans gain possession with 1:57 left in overtime.

The Texans recorded 19 yards during their final offensive drive. They stood on the Colts' 47-yard line at 4th-and-3, where Smith decided to punt with the mindset of settling for a tie.

Smith said during his post-game press conference that his decision to settle for the tie came about following the events that took place during the fourth quarter and overtime.

Houston's defense allowed the Colts to record 214 yards in the fourth quarter with three scoring drives.

Smith credited fatigue for the Texans' defensive collapse, especially after allowing All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor to rush for 76 yards in the final period. Houston's run defense held Taylor to 85 yards through the first three quarters. He finished the game with 161 on the ground.

"It's frustrating, but at the end of the day, we've got to trust Coach in that instance," wide receiver Brandin Cooks said. "The facts are the offense had plenty of chances to be able to not have to do that, and we didn't capitalize. We've just got to be better.”

The fatigue of the defense came as a result of Houston's offense not being able to sustain drives. The Texans' offense netted 33 yards during the fourth quarter and overtime.

Rex Burkhead lost two yards on the team's final offensive play before Smith decided to punt. With a draw to close out Week 1, the Texans recorded their first tie in franchise history.

"I’m definitely disappointed — We knew we could win," quarterback Davis Mills said. "Taking responsibility on offense, I think we could have played better later in the game and capitalized on some of our opportunities because the opportunities were there. But I'm ready to go watch the film, learn from it, and move on to next week."

