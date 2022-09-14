Skip to main content

Power Rankings: Did Texans Gain Favor After Tie vs. Colts

Entering Week 1 29th, did the team gain or lose ground after an opening week tie?

On paper, many would argue the Houston Texans should have lost their opening week contest against the Indianapolis Colts. 

After all, not only were the Colts one win from postseason play last year but a perceived upgrade at quarterback was supposed to help accelerate their rise in an ultra-competitive AFC. 

Now, after a 20-20 tie between the Texans and Colts, many were left with more questions than ever before on both sides of the contest. 

On the one hand, the Texans dominated the early part of the game. But then, they let Indianapolis back into the competition.

To cap it off, coach Lovie Smith ultimately opted to play for the tie rather than risk losing his first game. 

Was it the right decision? The Texans are tied for first place in the AFC South, aren't they? 

In the court of public opinion, the Texans didn't make any friends, but they didn't lose any either it would appear. 

In the second set of power rankings from the Locked On Network, the more than 30 NFL-focused hosts got together and placed Houston 29th among the 32 teams.

That's exactly where the team was ranked entering Week 1. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

While the tie didn't elevate or hurt the Texans, the same can't be said about the Colts who fell three spots to 16th compared to the previous week. 

At 29th, Houston sits behind 13 NFL teams that lost their opening week matchups. 

Clearly, this ranking is based on much more than standings. 

A strong finish following the solid start likely would have resulted in a Texans win and a climb in the power rankings. 

Visiting the winless Denver Broncos in Week 2 offers Houston another chance to impress the pundits and an opportunity to enter the win column. 

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.

USATSI_19037277
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans at Broncos: Steven Nelson Preps for Long-Time Foe Russell Wilson

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_19030342
Houston Texans Latest News

Dameon Pierce 'Ideal World': Texans To Use Rookie RB More vs. Broncos?

By Coty M. Davis
Jerry Hughes
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans DE Jerry Hughes: Tie With Colts 'An Opportunity to Learn'

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_19028376
Houston Texans Latest News

Derek Stingley Jr. And Jalen Pitre Provide Texans Silver Lining in Tie vs. Colts

By Coty M. Davis
O.J. Howard, Houston Texans, USA Today
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans Find Surprise Standout in Tight End O.J. Howard

By David Harrison
USATSI_19029780
Houston Texans Latest News

Why Did Texans Lovie Smith Settle For Tie vs. Colts?

By Coty M. Davis
Davis Mills
Houston Texans Latest News

Davis Mills Deserves Patience After Texans' Week 1 Tie vs. Colts

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_19028019
Houston Texans Latest News

Burkhead Bluff: Was Dameon Pierce's RB1 Status a Texans Trick in Tie vs. Colts?

By Zach Dimmitt