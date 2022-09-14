Power Rankings: Did Texans Gain Favor After Tie vs. Colts

On paper, many would argue the Houston Texans should have lost their opening week contest against the Indianapolis Colts.

After all, not only were the Colts one win from postseason play last year but a perceived upgrade at quarterback was supposed to help accelerate their rise in an ultra-competitive AFC.

Now, after a 20-20 tie between the Texans and Colts, many were left with more questions than ever before on both sides of the contest.

On the one hand, the Texans dominated the early part of the game. But then, they let Indianapolis back into the competition.

To cap it off, coach Lovie Smith ultimately opted to play for the tie rather than risk losing his first game.

Was it the right decision? The Texans are tied for first place in the AFC South, aren't they?

In the court of public opinion, the Texans didn't make any friends, but they didn't lose any either it would appear.

In the second set of power rankings from the Locked On Network, the more than 30 NFL-focused hosts got together and placed Houston 29th among the 32 teams.

That's exactly where the team was ranked entering Week 1.

While the tie didn't elevate or hurt the Texans, the same can't be said about the Colts who fell three spots to 16th compared to the previous week.

At 29th, Houston sits behind 13 NFL teams that lost their opening week matchups.

Clearly, this ranking is based on much more than standings.

A strong finish following the solid start likely would have resulted in a Texans win and a climb in the power rankings.

Visiting the winless Denver Broncos in Week 2 offers Houston another chance to impress the pundits and an opportunity to enter the win column.

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.