How Texans Can Turn TE O.J. Howard Into Offensive Weapon

HOUSTON -- In more ways than one, the Houston Texans signing of tight end O.J. Howard is a win for all parties involved.

Howard, a 2017 first-round pick out of Alabama, never found his footing during his five years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As a blocker, he exceeded expectations. As a receiver, the results were minimal, to say the least.

Howard’s best season came in 2018 when he finished with 35 catches for 565 yards and five touchdowns. He averaged 16.6 yards per reception and picked up a career-high 28 total first downs.

Howard elected to sign with the Buffalo Bills in the offseason but was released as part of the final roster cuts. Initially, Howard visited with the Cincinnati Bengals, but any deal that seemed to be in the works ceased with the franchise claiming former New England Patriots tight end Devin Asiasi off waivers.

Throughout the offseason, Texans coach Lovie Smith has spoken about the importance of addressing the tight end position for new offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton’s scheme. Late last month, Houston tried to trade for Miami Dolphins tight end Adam Shaheen, but the deal fell through when Shaheen failed his physical due to a knee injury.

“We never stop looking to upgrade our roster, tight end position, all position,” Smith said Thursday following roster cuts. “I can understand we’ve had a few injuries. That’s the one position (tight end) that injuries have taken a toll a little bit.”

Houston enters the season with three tight ends on the active roster. Veteran Pharaoh Brown has been dealing with a hamstring injury for several weeks. Second-year option Brevin Jordan is mostly used as a flex receiver and offers little value as a blocker.

Houston recently placed fifth-round rookie Teagan Quitoriano on the short-term injured reserve, sidelining him for at least the first four games of the regular season. And while the Texans elected to bring back former starter Jordan Akins to the practice squad, he plays a similar role to that of Jordan.

How does this benefit Howard? For starters, it's a clear-cut path to working with the first-team offense.

Howard likely will compete for reps with Brown. With the inconsistencies of Brown, plus the need for a second blocker in run formations, there’s a chance that the 27-year-old can carve out a niche role early this upcoming season.

Second-year quarterback Davis Mills might rely on Howard more than the numbers would suggest. Hamilton and the offense struggled throughout the preseason to move the ball downfield via a vertical passing attack. Mills, who often relied on consistency rather than arm strength as a rookie, only recorded three throws of over 15 yards downfield in three preseason games.

When Mills took over for Tyrod Taylor to close out the 2021 regular season, he built a rapport with Jordan in the red zone. Mills also often connected with slot receiver Danny Amendola, relying on the receiver to do most of the work after catch.

For the Texans, Howard could offer a sense of security for Mills early on. His 6-6, 258-pound frame could be a mismatch for both linebackers and nickel defenders.

Not only would Howard’s presence be helpful for Mills in the short game, but it also could open the door for more downfield passing. With a safety covering Howard, this could lead to more opportunities for Mills to connect with second-year receiver Nico Collins or veteran Brandin Cooks downfield.

“We still like the people that we have right now and we’re going to dress at least three guys on game day,” Smith said.

The Texans open the season at NRG Stadium against the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 11.

